Global Natural Ferulic Acid (CAS 1135-24-6) Market Professional Survey Report 2018

Global Natural Ferulic Acid (CAS 1135-24-6) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Natural Ferulic Acid (CAS 1135-24-6) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Natural Ferulic Acid (CAS 1135-24-6) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Natural Ferulic Acid is extracted from Rice Bran Oil. It is one of the most powerful natural anti-oxidants. Ferulic acid is a natural chemical that is found in the cell walls of plants. It is called phytochemicals, which are found in a wide variety of plant species. The official name for this product is 4-hydroxy-3-methoxycinnamic acid.

The Natural Ferulic Acid industry concentration is relatively low and the industry scale is relatively small, there are more than 10 companies in the global market in 2016 and Delekang is the largest.

Many companies are with their own technology as this industry is not with high technology barrel. And all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. Such as manufacturers in China are actively in introducing global advanced technology and put lots of time and money in the improvement of their product performance.

These six years, as the development of economic, this industry developed as well, and the application field had been widened. And in the coming years, the demand of furulic acid will still raise in a rate around 11.23%.

The import and export percent of this industry is relatively high. China, as the major region in the production, is a major export country. And the export volume in 2016 was about 70% of the production volume in China.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itâ€™s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leadersâ€™ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, as the major application field for Natural Ferulic Acid is food industry, the need in the future will be uncertain.

The global Natural Ferulic Acid (CAS 1135-24-6) market is valued at 29 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 56 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Delekang

App Chem

Hubei Yuancheng

Okayasu Shoten

TSUNO

HSF

Oryza

Shaanxi Guanjie

Ankang

Huacheng

Top Pharm

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Ordinary Quality

High Quality

By Application, the market can be split into

Food

Cosmetic

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Natural Ferulic Acid (CAS 1135-24-6) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Natural Ferulic Acid (CAS 1135-24-6) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Natural Ferulic Acid (CAS 1135-24-6) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

