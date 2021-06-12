Global Parking Management Market Growth, Revenue, Trends & Forecast 2018-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Parking Management Market – By Parking Site (On Street, Off Street), By Automation Level (Partially Automated, Fully Automated) By Application (Government, Commercial, Transport Transit), By Solution, By Component and Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Parking Management Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global parking management market was totaled at USD 3.9 Billion in 2016. The market is expected to thrive at a notable CAGR of 9.9% over the projected period. Growing vehicle density on roads owing to rapid urbanization, rising disposable income of the consumers and other reasons, the need of parking management system is getting strong across all regions. Advancements in parking management system such as automation and other IoT enabled system are expected to bolster the growth of market in upcoming years.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of parking management market with respect to following sub-markets:



By Parking Site

– On Street

– Off Street

By Automation Level

– Partially Automated

– Fully Automated

By Application

– Government

– Commercial

– Transport Transit

By Solution

– Access control Solution

– Security and Surveillance Solution

– Parking Fee & Revenue Management Solution

– Parking Reservation Management Solution

– Permit Management Solution

– Valet Parking Management Solution

– Parking Guidance

– Slot Management Solution

– Others

By Component

– Software

– Services

– Devices



By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Skidata

– Skyline Parking AG

– Amano Corporation

– Cubic Corporation

– IBM Corporation

– Kapsch TrafficCom

– Siemens AG

– Swarco Corporation

– T2 Systems

– CityLift

– Dayang Parking Co. Ltd.

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

Table of Contents:



Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Parking Management Market

3. Global Parking Management Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Parking Management Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Parking Management Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global Parking Management Market Segmentation Analysis, By Parking Site

9.1. Introduction Parking Site

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Parking Site

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Parking Site

9.4. On Street Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

9.5. Off Street Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Parking Management Market Segmentation Analysis, By Automation Level

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Automation Level

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Automation Level

10.4. Partially Automated Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Fully Automated Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Parking Management Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.4. Government Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. Transport Transit Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Global Parking Management Market Segmentation Analysis, By Solution

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Solution

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Solution

12.4. Access control Solution Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5. Security and Surveillance Solution Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.6. Parking Fee & Revenue Management Solution Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.7. Parking Reservation Management Solution Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.8. Permit Management Solution Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.9. Valet Parking Management Solution Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.10. Parking Guidance Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.11. Slot Management Solution Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.12. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13. Global Parking Management Market Segmentation Analysis, By Component

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component

13.3. BPS Analysis, By Component

13.4. Software Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5. Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.6. Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14. Geographical Analysis

14.1. Introduction

14.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.1. By Parking Site

14.2.1.1. Introduction Parking Site

14.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Parking Site

14.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Parking Site

14.2.1.4. On Street Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.1.5. Off Street Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.2. By Automation Level

14.2.2.1. Introduction

14.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Automation Level

14.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Automation Level

14.2.2.4. Partially Automated Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.2.5. Fully Automated Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.3. By Application

14.2.3.1. Introduction

14.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

14.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

14.2.3.4. Government Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.3.5. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.3.6. Transport Transit Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.4. By Solution

14.2.4.1. Introduction

14.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Solution

14.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Solution

14.2.4.4. Access control Solution Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.4.5. Security and Surveillance Solution Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.4.6. Parking Fee & Revenue Management Solution Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.4.7. Parking Reservation Management Solution Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.4.8. Permit Management Solution Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.4.9. Valet Parking Management Solution Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.4.10. Parking Guidance Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.4.11. Slot Management Solution Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.4.12. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.5. By Component

14.2.5.1. Introduction

14.2.5.2. Market Attractiveness, By Component

14.2.5.3. BPS Analysis, By Component

14.2.5.4. Software Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.5.5. Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

14.2.5.6. Devices Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue…



