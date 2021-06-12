Global Phenolic Resins market Business Strategies, Development Factors, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “Global Phenolic Resins Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”.

Global Phenolic Resins market 2019-2025

Phenolic resins are synthetic polymers obtained by the reaction of phenol or substituted phenol with formaldehyde. Used as the basis for Bakelite, PFs were the first commercial synthetic resins (plastics). They have been widely used for the production of molded products including billiard balls, laboratory countertops, and as coatings and adhesives. They were at one time the primary material used for the production of circuit boards but have been largely replaced with epoxy resins and fiberglass cloth, as with fire-resistant FR-4 circuit board materials. Phenols, formaldehyde and other cross-linking agents are processed using catalysts, to obtain two major products including novolacs & resols, which differ vastly in their properties & applications. The impetus towards provision of greater quality products in order to retain customer loyalty has also led to intensive R&D in this field to develop new products & processes.

Technological advancements have also paved the way for innovative applications, such as the heat-shield manufactured for the Space-X Dragon Capsule, using a phenolic impregnated carbon ablator (PICA). Other companies are also attempting to gain higher profits by integrating phenolics into their products for greater sustainability & performance. Global Phenolic Resins market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Phenolic Resins .

Global Market Outline: Phenolic Resins Market

Chemicals are an integral element of life in the current world. They are utilized to wash, to sterilize, to operate machines, to deal with diseases and to fertilize. The use of chemicals has led them to become important building blocks for all in the world. All existing matter, counting people, animals, and plants, comprises of chemicals. As of now, chemical companies have been on a high, but the inclinations that have supported that performance are fluctuating. Businesses should contemplate prudently on their fortes as they progress into this newfangled territory. The chemical sector has, over a long span, outdone not only the total market but also most of its buyer industries and raw-material dealers. Inside the chemicals industry, the specialty sub-sectors show comparable performance, while differentiated firms have lagged behind. The chemical industry deals with companies involved in producing industrial chemicals. Raw materials like oil, water, metals, and minerals are converted into different products. The chemical industry has witnessed a tectonic surge over the past few years.

The key players covered in this study

Momentive Specialty Chemicals

Sumitomo Bakelite

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals

Kolon Industries

BASF

Arclin

Ashland

DIC Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

Request Free Sample Report at www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4127261

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Phenolic Resins are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Latest update on Phenolic Resins Market

The chemical industry has amplified its production over time and has set itself apart by retaining onto the resultant profitability advances, distinct from many other industries that also elevated efficiency. The world is hypothetically on the edge of a stage of novel controlling materials, accompanied in by revolution in the chemicals industry. The central players in the industry and the present incumbent chemicals firms will need some dynamic basics that include the rearrangement of their product ranges, positive utilization of digital technologies, and redrafting business models to produce advanced revenues on their investment in the revolution. Chemical procedures have formed pesticides and fertilizers for growers, pharmaceuticals for the medical industry, synthetic fibers and dies for the fabric industry, soaps and beauty aids for the cosmetics industry, plastics for the packing industry, synthetic flavors and sweeteners for the food industry, celluloid and chemicals for the motion picture industry, and synthetic rubber for the automobile industry.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Novolacs

Resoles

Market segment by Application, split into

Wood Adhesives

Molding Compounds

Insulation

Laminates

Paper Impregnation & Coatings

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4127261

With all these factors in motion, the chemical industry is in the phase of an enormous merging that has inspired global competition worries and regulatory inquiries. The political and economic pressure is stimulating the industry to become more dedicated as specific sectors join. The convergence of the chemical industry is especially due to the increased specialization taking place in the industry. The import of these changes for today’s chemical corporations will be that their substantial resources and their miscellaneous companies are fixated on economies of scale and interactions will not deliver them with reasonable advantages, and thus may not be tactically vital, as the rules of the competition in the industry have altered.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Phenolic Resins market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Phenolic Resins market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Phenolic Resins manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Phenolic Resins with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Phenolic Resins submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)