Huge Demand for Nano Paints and Coatings Market with Leading Players like Dura Coat Products Inc.,I-Cannano,Henkel Ag & Company,Dupont De Nemours Inc.

Nano paints and coatings are the special layer which has a repellent properties and helps in protecting the surface from oil, water, dirt and other unwanted particles. The surface with nano paints and coatings are have a roughness of only 1?m which help it repelling better than other surfaces. Furthermore, nano paints and coatings adds more physical properties such as anti-corrosive, resistant towards uv rays, chemical compounds and high temperature. Nano molecules are added to paints and coatings to increase its quality.

Leading Nano Paints and Coatings Market Players:

Dura Coat Products Inc.

I-Cannano

Henkel Ag & Company

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

Evonik Industries Ag.

Wacker Chemie Ag.

Beckers Group

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Ppg Industries Inc.

The Valspar Corporation

The global nano paints and coatings market is segmented on the basis of resin type, method and and end-user industry. On the basis of resin type, the nano paints and coatings market is segmented into, graphene, carbon nanotubes, nano-sio2, nano silver, nano-tio2 and nano-zno. On the basis of method, the market is bifurcated into, electrospray and electrospinning, chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, atomic layer deposition, aerosol coating, self-assembly and sol-gel. Based on end-user industry, the global nano paints and coatings market is segmented into, medical, food and packaging, aerospace, marine, electronics, automotive, oil & gas and others.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Nano Paints and Coatings Market Landscape

4 Key Industry Dynamics

5 Market Analysis- Global

6 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Deployment Model

7 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 –Type

8 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027– Organization Size

9 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application

10 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

11 Industry Landscape

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Nano Paints and Coatings Market, Key Company Profiles

14 Appendix

Key Benefits of Buying this Research Study:

