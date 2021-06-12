Immunoassays Industry: 2019 Market Research with Market Size & Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and 2023 Forecasts Research

Global Immunoassays Market 2019-2023 released by 360 Research Reports considers the past, current and future state of the industry while encapsulating modest landscape analysis, manufacturers, marketing strategies, industry effect factor analysis. An unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas has been included to help stakeholders to device and align Immunoassays market strategies according to the current and future market. All enterprise profiles of the main players and brands are shown in this research. The report presents the drivers and restrictions of the market that have been explained by SWOT analysis.

Top-Listed Players mentioned in Immunoassays Market Research Report 2019-2023:

ABBOTT LABORATORIES INC

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY

DANAHER CORPORATION

EDP BIOTECH CORPORATION

HOLOGIC

LUMINEX CORPORATION

MERIDIAN LIFE SCIENCE INC

QIAGEN

Overview of Immunoassays Market Report:

The global Immunoassay market has been estimated to reach 17.16 billion in 2017. : The global Immunoassays market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. North America dominates the market due to the technological advancement in the immunoassay products and rising incidence in the chronic diseases like thyroid, cardiovascular diseases.

High Sensitivity and Specificity

Compared to conventional tests, immunoassays have been proven to provide highly accurate results even with very small samples. Immunoassays are considered to have a detection limit of 1pg/ml. This can be attributed to the fact that immunoassays are based entirely on immunologic reactions. Immunologic reactions are highly specific as they can take place only in the presence of proper immunologic agents. Immunoassays have a range of applications in pharmaceutical analysis such as diagnosis of disease, therapeutic drug monitoring, clinical pharmacokinetics and bioequivalence in drug discovery and pharmaceutical industries.

Additionally, cost effectives and rapid analysis by the immunoassays and growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors are also driving the growth of the Global Immunoassays Market.

Limitations Associated with Immunoassay

Immunoassays have shown high sensitivity and specificity. While this have advantages, there have been many limitations associated with the procedure. The limit of detection (LOD) for most of the immunoassays is limited primarily by the signal-to-noise ratio provided by the instrument that is used to detect antibody-antigen binding or by non-specific binding (NSB). Immunoassays are very complex to develop and manufacture and employs complex biomolecules such as antibodies, antigens and enzymes for the detection of the target molecules. Additionally, complex assay procedures are also acting as a restraint for the global immunoassays market.

North America to Dominate the Market

The market has been segmented by technology into enzyme immunoassay, fluorescence immunoassay, chemiluminescence immunoassay, radioimmunoassay, nephelometric immunoassay, and others. Based on therapeutic areas, it has been segmented into cardiology, thyroid, autoimmune disease, oncology, infectious disease, hematology, allergy, and others. By end user, the market is segmented into hospital, centralized laboratory, academic institution, pharma & biotech firm, contract research organization, and others. The market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been further divided into major constituent countries.

North America dominates the Global Immunoassays Market which is mainly driven by increasing incidence of chronic disease and use of immunoassays in oncology.

Key questions answered in this report

What will be the Market size in 2024 and what will be the growth rate?

What are the key factors driving the global Immunoassays Market?

Who are the key vendors in this Immunoassays Market space?

What are the challenges to Market growth?

What are the Immunoassays Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Immunoassays industry?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Immunoassays Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Immunoassays industry?

REASONS TO PURCHASE THIS Report:

Current and future Immunoassays Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The treatment type that is expected to dominate the market

Regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.