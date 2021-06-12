In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size study by Product by Aircraft by End-Use and by Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) Market valued approximately USD 4.41 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.23% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Recent developments in mobile and satellite technology, increasing expectation of the standard customer, low availability of the in-flight wireless internet, increasing demand for luxury complemented by commercial flight are the major factors driving the growth of Global In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) Market. Furthermore, Introduction of high throughput satellite (HTS) facilitating connectivity via Ka band to be used in geo-positioning services, multi-media data, and several other applications, the eminence of digital marketing and free Wi-Fi are aiding to the growth of the market. However, high capital requirement, demand for advanced digital content, high maintenance associated and rigid regulations applied by the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA), are the restrains that hinders the growth of the market.

This market intelligence report on In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2018 to 2025. This examination the market dynamics that are foreseen to influence the market growth in a coming couple of years. Also, the report clarifies the effect of the key factors like drivers and restraints for market development. Future trends and opportunities in the global In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity market have also been mentioned in the study.

Get sample copy of report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/BRC00017138

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

IFE Hardware

IFE Connectivity

IFE Content

By Aircraft:

Narrow-Body Aircraft

Wide-Body Aircraft

Business Jets

Very Large Aircraft

By End-Use:

OEL

Aftermarket

The regional analysis of Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

A comprehensive view of the In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity market is covered with competitive landscape and analysis of PEST analysis for the market. PEST analysis provides information on a political, economic, social and technological perspective of the macro-environment from xx market perspective that helps market players understand the factor which can affect business’s activities and performance.

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/BRC00017138

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Global In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Definition & Scope

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Global In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Industry Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market by Product

Chapter 6. Global In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market by Aircraft

Chapter 7. Global In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market, by End Use

Chapter 8. Global In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.premiummarketinsights.com