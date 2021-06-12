Internet of Everything (IoE) Market 2019-2025: Development, Opportunity, Growth by Top Key Players – Gilat Satellite Networks, Harris CapRock, Hughes Network Systems, ViaSat, VT iDirect, Clyde Space

Improvements in the internet technology through which sending and receiving of data between smart devices via network connectivity have led to innovation of new technology called Internet of Everything (IoE). IoE is a combination of Internet of people (IoP) and machine to machine (M2M). The use of M2M communication technology is primarily for the monitoring of remotely connected machines, thereby converting them to intelligent assets. Cellular network, radio-frequency identification (RFID), intelligent sensors, and connectivity platforms are the major components of M2M communication. Whereas, IoP includes all the devices and electronic systems that communicate data with end users.

Key players profiled in the report include Gilat Satellite Networks, Harris CapRock, Hughes Network Systems, ViaSat, VT iDirect, Clyde Space, Comtech Telecommunications, Gigasat, GomSpace, and Inmarsat.

IoE specifies to consumer products and devices linked to the internet and have digital features. It is an ideology for future with different types of devices, products and appliances connected to the worldwide internet. Thereby, enabling smarter machines that have more access to data and enhanced networking opportunities. IoE caters to an array of applications that include industrial machine learning systems, digital sensor interfaces/tools utilized for remote appliances, smarter and connected mobile devices and other distributed smart/automated hardware.

The global IoE market is segmented into two end-user verticals: business to business (B2B) and consumer. The B2B segment is further sub-segmented into public sector, transportation sector, communication & media sector, healthcare sector, retail sector, manufacturing sector, BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) sector and utility sector. Among these mentioned IoE B2B verticals, manufacturing sector heads the global IoE market and then the public sector. Though, healthcare sector market is growing fastest across the world. The IoE market is bifurcated based on technologies into application technologies, infrastructure technologies and network technologies. The global IoE market is bifurcated on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

