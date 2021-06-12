IoT Fleet Management Market Projected to Register 22.2% CAGR to 2024 | Trimble, Omnitracs, Fleetmatics (Verizon), AT&T, IBM, Teletrac Navman, TomTom, Oracle, Intel, Cisco Systems, Sierra Wireless

A fleet management system is formed by the integration of hardware, software, and communication technologies. It provides a platform to fleet operators to efficiently control, track, and monitor commercial vehicles. They improve the overall operational efficiency by reducing the non-value-added activities of the operators. Fuel cards are used for fuel management while driver safety systems monitor driver behavior. Other solutions are employed for locational tracking of vehicles, driver navigation assistance, and ensuring that the operators meet the regulatory standards set by their respective national governments.

The Internet of Things (IoT) helps in smooth connectivity of all the vehicles in a fleet, which not only helps to gain better insight into the driver’s behavior but also assists in monitoring the health of the fleet from any device. Rising demand for fleet safety and data management coupled with the growing need to reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) and achieve fuel efficiency are anticipated to drive the adoption of IoT technology in fleet management systems. According to this study, over the next five years the IoT Fleet Management market will register a 22.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 12700 million by 2024, from US$ 3810 million in 2019.

Key players of IoT Fleet Management Market:

Trimble, Omnitracs, Fleetmatics (Verizon), AT&T, IBM, Teletrac Navman, TomTom, Oracle, Intel, Cisco Systems, Sierra Wireless

Market Segment by Type, covers

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Routing Management

Tracking and Monitoring

Fuel Management

Remote Diagnostics

Others

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 IoT Fleet Management Market Size

2.2 IoT Fleet Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 IoT Fleet Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 IoT Fleet Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players IoT Fleet Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into IoT Fleet Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global IoT Fleet Management Sales by Product

4.2 Global IoT Fleet Management Revenue by Product

4.3 IoT Fleet Management Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global IoT Fleet Management Breakdown Data by End User

