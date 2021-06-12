LCP Connectors Market – Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2023

LCP Connectors Market: By Connector Type (Rectangular Connectors, Circular Connectors, Card Edge Connectors, Backplane Connectors, Modular Connectors, Heavy Duty Power Connectors, FFC, FPC Connectors, D-Shaped Connectors, Coaxial Connectors, Power Connectors, Memory Connectors, Fiber Optic Connectors, Pluggable Connectors, USB, DVI, HDMI connectors, Blade-Type Power Connectors and Solid-State Lighting Connectors) and Region – Global Forecast Till 2023

Market analysis

The quickly developing gadget miniaturizing trend keeps on boosting the application capability of liquid crystal polymer (LCP) connectors. The worldwide market for LCP connectors is set to observe a huge flood in the expected years. It is anticipated that the market will post a solid CAGR of 8.1% amid the figure time frame (2018-2023). LCP connectors are a looked for after circuit board solution for the electronic gadgets. It is utilized in the product segments crosswise over customer hardware, car, aviation, telecom among others.

Market segmentation

The global LCP Connectors Market is segmented on the basis of its connector type and regional demand. On the basis of its connectors type, the market is segmented into Circular Connectors, Rectangular Connectors, Backplane Connectors, Heavy Duty Power Connectors, D-Shaped Connectors, Power Connectors, Memory Connectors, Pluggable Connectors, USB, DVI, HDMI connectors, Blade-Type Power Connectors, Card Edge Connectors, Modular Connectors, FFC, FPC Connectors, Coaxial Connectors, Fiber Optic Connectors, Solid-State Lighting Connectors.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global LCP Connectors Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

HARTING Technology Group, TE Connectivity Ltd., OMRON Corporation, Asia International Enterprise (HK) Limited, Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Polyplastics Co. Ltd, Axon’ Cable, Solvay SA and Molex Inc, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Amphenol Corporation, Wurth Group (Wurth Elektronik), 3M Company, Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd., Hirose Electric Co. Ltd., Celanese Corporation, RTP Company, among others are some of the major players in the global LCP Connectors Market.

