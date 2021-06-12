New Report on Orthotic Devices Market Size, Share by Manufacturers and Future Predictions

Global “Orthotic Devices Market” report researches about the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development. Orthotic Devices Market report gives complete analysis on Regions, product types and applications with its consumption growth rate.

About Orthotic Devices study:

Orthotics is a specialty within the medical field concerned with the design, manufacture and application of orthoses. An orthostics device is an externally applied device used to modify the structural and functional characteristics of the neuromuscular and skeletal system.

Under the International Standard terminology, orthoses are classified by an acronym describing the anatomical joints which they contain. For example, an ankle foot orthosis (‘AFO’) is applied to the foot and ankle, a thoracolumbosacral orthosis (‘TLSO’) affects the thoracic, lumbar and sacral regions of the spine. Upper-limb (or upper extremity) orthoses are mechanical or electromechanical devices applied externally to the arm or segments thereof in order to restore or improve function, or structural characteristics of the arm segments encumbered by the device. A lower-limb orthosis is an external device applied to a lower-body segment to improve function by controlling motion, providing support through stabilizing gait, reducing pain through transferring load to another area, correcting flexible deformities, and preventing progression of fixed deformities.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Orthopedic braces and support

Orthotic splints Segmentation by application:

Injuries

Pediatrics