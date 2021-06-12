Niobium Market 2019 Global Industry Growth, Historical Analysis, Size and Growth 2027 | Admat Inc.,Alkane Resources Ltd,CBMM,Changsha South Tantalum Niobium Co. Ltd,CMOC INTERNATIONAL

Niobium Market research report predicts the extent of the market with data on key merchant incomes, improvement of the business by upstream and downstream, industry advance, key organizations, alongside sort portion and market application. Quality and straightforwardness is carefully kept up while doing research concentrates to offer you an outstanding statistical surveying report for your specialty.

Niobium is a light grey, crystalline metal. Niobium can be found in the earth crust and as well as in minerals like pyrochlore and columbite. Niobium is used in high strength low alloy steels to provide surface hardness and wear resistance. At cryogenic temperature, niobium transforms into a superconductor. Niobium is widely used for the production of alloys, superconducting magnets, mobile telephones, optical modulators, surface acoustic wave devices, glasses, and others.

Leading Niobium Market Players:

Admat Inc.

Alkane Resources Ltd

CBMM

Changsha South Tantalum Niobium Co. Ltd

CMOC INTERNATIONAL

Grandview Materials

NIOBEC (Magris Resources Company)

NioCorp Developments Ltd

Shaanxi Getwick Nonferrous Metals Co. Ltd

Titanex GmbH

The niobium market is segmented on the basis of occurrence, type, application, end-user industry. On the basis of occurrence, the niobium market is segmented into, carbonatites and associates, columbite-tantalite. On the basis of type, the niobium market is segmented into, ferroniobium, niobium oxide, niobium metal, vacuum grade niobium alloys. On the basis of application, the niobium market is segmented into, steel, super alloys, superconducting magnets, capacitors, glass, others. On the basis of end-user industry, the niobium market is segmented into, construction, automotive, aerospace and defense, oil and gas, others.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Niobium Market Landscape

4 Key Industry Dynamics

5 Market Analysis- Global

6 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Deployment Model

7 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 –Type

8 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027– Organization Size

9 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application

10 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

11 Industry Landscape

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Niobium Market, Key Company Profiles

14 Appendix

