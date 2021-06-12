Online On-demand Home Services Market Size, Growth, Future, Market Outlook by 2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Online On-demand Home Services Market – By Type (Cellular, Non-Cellular) By Services (Food, Retail, Beauty, Pest Control, Painting, Medical Services, Maintenance, Others) and Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Online On-demand Home Services Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The global Online On-Demand Home Services Market is expected to mask a CAGR of 38.6% during the projected period. The market of online on-demand home services is majorly driven on the back of growing e-commerce industry. Name any product or services, everything is available through online channels. Further, busy lifestyle and rapid urbanization across the globe are two major factors that are expected to escalate the growth of global online on-demand home services market in upcoming years.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of online on-demand home services market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Type
– Cellular
– Non-Cellular
By Services
– Food
– Retail
– Beauty
– Pest Control
– Painting
– Medical Services
– Maintenance
– Others
By Geography
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as:
– Lula
– Handy
– Hello Alfred
– Helpling
– YourMechanic
– Zaarly
– Fantastic Services
– Jiffy
– Serviz
– Housejoy
– Other Major & Niche Key Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
Table of Contents:
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Online On-demand Home Services Market
3. Global Online On-demand Home Services Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Online On-demand Home Services Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Global Online On-demand Home Services Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)
9. Global Online On-demand Home Services Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Type
9.4. Cellular Online On-demand Home Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
9.5. Non-Cellular Online On-demand Home Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10. Global Online On-demand Home Services Market Segmentation Analysis, By Services
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Services
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Services
10.4. Food Online On-demand Home Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5. Retail Online On-demand Home Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.6. Beauty Online On-demand Home Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.7. Pest Control Online On-demand Home Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.8. Painting Online On-demand Home Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.9. Medical Services Online On-demand Home Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.10. Maintenance Online On-demand Home Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.11. Others Online On-demand Home Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11. Geographical Analysis
11.1. Introduction
11.2. North America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.2.1. By Type
11.2.1.1. Introduction
11.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
11.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type
11.2.1.4. Cellular Online On-demand Home Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.2.1.5. Non-Cellular Online On-demand Home Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.2.2. By Services
11.2.2.1. Introduction
11.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Services
11.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Services
11.2.2.4. Food Online On-demand Home Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.2.2.5. Retail Online On-demand Home Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.2.2.6. Beauty Online On-demand Home Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.2.2.7. Pest Control Online On-demand Home Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.2.2.8. Painting Online On-demand Home Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.2.2.9. Medical Services Online On-demand Home Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.2.2.10. Maintenance Online On-demand Home Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.2.2.11. Others Online On-demand Home Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.2.3. By Country
11.2.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user
11.2.3.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User
11.2.3.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.2.3.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3. Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3.1. By Type
11.3.1.1. Introduction
11.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
11.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type
11.3.1.4. Cellular Online On-demand Home Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3.1.5. Non-Cellular Online On-demand Home Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3.2. By Services
11.3.2.1. Introduction
11.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Services
11.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Services
11.3.2.4. Food Online On-demand Home Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3.2.5. Retail Online On-demand Home Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3.2.6. Beauty Online On-demand Home Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3.2.7. Pest Control Online On-demand Home Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3.2.8. Painting Online On-demand Home Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3.2.9. Medical Services Online On-demand Home Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3.2.10. Maintenance Online On-demand Home Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3.2.11. Others Online On-demand Home Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3.3. By Country
11.3.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
11.3.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
11.3.3.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3.3.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3.3.5. France Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3.3.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3.3.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3.3.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.3.3.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4. Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.1. By Type
11.4.1.1. Introduction
11.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
11.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type
11.4.1.4. Cellular Online On-demand Home Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.1.5. Non-Cellular Online On-demand Home Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.2. By Services
11.4.2.1. Introduction
11.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Services
11.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Services
11.4.2.4. Food Online On-demand Home Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.2.5. Retail Online On-demand Home Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.2.6. Beauty Online On-demand Home Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.2.7. Pest Control Online On-demand Home Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.2.8. Painting Online On-demand Home Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.2.9. Medical Services Online On-demand Home Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.2.10. Maintenance Online On-demand Home Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.2.11. Others Online On-demand Home Services Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.3. By Country
11.4.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
11.4.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
11.4.3.3. China Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.3.4. India Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.3.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.3.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.3.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.3.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.3.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.3.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.4.3.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
Continue…
