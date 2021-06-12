Optical Microscope Market Dynamics, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts To 2027

Market Insights

Innovative Product Development

To gain a higher market share companies are investing in the development of a new microscope. These microscopes are produced by keeping in consideration of the requirement from the end user. Technologically advanced products offer competitive advantage to the manufacturers. The market is highly competitive, which requires continuous improvement in technology. Companies in the optical microscopes market are gradually focusing on software-based variation to remain competitive. Since the demand from the life sciences industry for research is rising, Olympus, one of the player in optical microscope has launched the IXplore microscope range for modern laboratory life sciences and medical application requirements. This product comes with an automated imaging technology feature for accurate and efficient experiments and the IXplore Live feature for precise live cell imaging. Flinn Advanced Compound Microscopes that deliver high-quality optics launched by Flinn Scientific Inc. which are considered the best for advanced biological science courses and include easy-to-use software.

Company Profiles Includes:

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Nikon Corporation

Bruker

JEOL Ltd,

Leica Microsystems

Olympus Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG

Accu-Scope Inc

Ken-A-Vision, Inc.

Crest Optics

MEIJI TECHNO CO.

The global optical microscope market is expected to reach US$ 3,687.90 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,412.23 Mn in 2018. The Optical Microscope market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019-2027.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the fastest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to record growth at a significant rate during the forecast period. The development in microscopy science and research in developing markets of China and India is expected to be a prime contributing factor towards the rising demand for optical microscopes.

Market Collaborations

Collaboration in the segment is seen to be a win-win situation for the parties entering in collaboration. The objective of any collaboration with the company is usually for technology transfer, resource management, reducing operation cost, and others. In collaborations companies combine their effort and expertise of both organization, this creates a better network, and new innovation are expected, which ultimately leads to the growth of the organizations. For instance, there have been various developments and collaborations between the major players. For instance, For instance, there have been various developments and collaborations between the major players. For instance, in March 2019, Olympus launched Alpha3 lightbreaker microscope in its life science portfolio. The product was developed in collaboration with PhaseView which is an advanced 3D microscope manufacturer.

End User Insights

The global optical microscope market by end user segments was led by academic and research institutes segment. In 2018, the academic and research institutes held a largest market share of 33.95% of the optical microscope market, by end user. Also, the academic and research institutes segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 because of the government funding for life science research and collaborations by companies offering optical microscopes and research institutes.

Strategic Insights

Organic and inorganic growth strategies were observed among which organic strategy was the most adopted strategy in optical microscope industry. For instance, in June 2019, Olympus Corporation launched the DSX1000 digital microscope, which will improve inspection workflow and enable the analysis of samples with a single tool. Thus, various product launches in the market are likely to influence the market growth during forecast period.

Optical Microscope – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Inverted Microscope

Stereo Microscope

Digital Microscope

Accessories

By End User

Academics & Research Institute

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies

