Organic Soymeal Market: Latest Industry Size, Trends, Trades, Supply, Demand, Future prospects by 2024

About Organic Soymeal study:

Soybean meal is used in food and animal feeds, principally as a protein supplement, but also as a source of metabolizable energy. Some, but not all, soybean meal is produced from the residue left after oil extraction. Removal of the oil, which is used mostly in food, but also for industrial oils, soaps and biodiesel, involves crushing and either pressing or solvent extraction. Some, but not all, soybean meal contains ground soybean hulls. Soybean meal is heat-treated during production, to denature the trypsin inhibitors of soybeans, which would otherwise interfere with protein digestion.

High nutritional value of organic soymeal and major application as a protein supplement due to high protein content is likely to drive the global organic soymeal market over the forecast period. Additionally, high demand for defatted soybean meal is anticipated to further propel the growth of soybean meal market.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Sapthsathi Organic Agriculture Project

Soni Soya Products

AFG Brasil

Grain Millers

Perdue Farms

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Sapthsathi Organic Agriculture Project

Soni Soya Products

AFG Brasil

Grain Millers

Perdue Farms

Tyson Foods

Organic Soymeal Market Segmentation Analysis: Segmentation by product type:

Full-Fat Soymeal

Defatted Soymeal Segmentation by application:

Human Food