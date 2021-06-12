OTC Drugs Market Trends and Growing Demands till 2024 By Key Players Bayer,GlaxoSmithKline,Johnson & Johnson,Sanofi

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Global OTC Drugs Market” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

Overview: Over-the-counter medications, also known as non-prescription drugs, are the medicines that can be procured without a prescription from the doctor. When the directions on the label are followed, these drugs are harmless and effective. These drugs are principally used for the treatment of the health conditions that can be self-medicated.

OTC drugs are measured by government regulatory associations to be harmless for self-medication. According to Food and drug administration (FDA), there are more than 300,000 OTC drug product are marketed. Some of the common applications of OTC drugs are aches, pains, itches and others.

Merger and acquisition has always been a trend in the pharmaceutical industry. Recently in 2018 January, J&J, GlaxoSmithKline and Reckitt Benckiser are on race to buy Pfizer’s $20 billion consumer. However, the final two competitors for the bid are GSK and Reckitt Benckiser. Other major trend in the market are product launch and approval, collaboration and business expansion. In July 2017, Glenmark gets MHRA approval for OTC sale of anti-malarial drug in Europe.

Get Sample Copy at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/IR00016701

Market Analysis: The “Global Over the counter drugs” market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2017-2023. The over the counter drugs market is analyzed based on two segments-product types, and regions.

Regional Analysis: The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America accounts for the largest share of the global over the counter drugs market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Product Types Analysis: The OTC drugs demand for cold, cough and allergy will involve the classical seasonal drift, driving a stable progress during the forecast period. However, OTC drugs used for weight loss, smoking cessation and sleeping aid are on great demand in established regions. Many small manufacturers are establishing in these segment with their innovative products to have a strong foot hold. From the time of switching nicotine replacement therapies as OTC products, there was nearly 150%-200% increase in their procurement and usage in the initial year after the switch. Amplified access permitted many smokers to help quit smoking saving nearly $2 billion every year.

Ask for Discount at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/IR00016701

Table of Contents:

INDUSTRY OUTLOOK 9 Report Outline 10 Market Snapshot 12 Market Outlook 18 Market Characteristics 23 Product Types: Market Size and Analysis 29 Regions: Market Size and Analysis 38 Competitive Landscape 45 Vendor Profiles 50 Companies to Watch For 73

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/IR00016701

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.