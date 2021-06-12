Pharmaceutical Robots Market Future Trends, Industry Insights, and Forecast 2017-2027

Market Insights

Growing Awareness of Robotic Systems in Manufacturing

There are several conferences, workshops, and exhibitions being held across the globe in order to increase the awareness of robotic systems. For instance, 5th World Congress on Automation and Robotics was held in April 2018, at Las Vegas, USA. The conference aimed at growing awareness and share the knowledge of advanced technology amongst the professionals, industrialists, and students from the research area of Automation & Robotics. Furthermore, Pittcon 2018 was held in February 2018 at Orlando, Florida. The conference focused on the latest developments in technology, assisting analysis and automation in pharmaceutical research. For instance, GlaxoSmithKline, who has collaborated with other pharmaceutical companies to assess the robotic platforms for precise, automated dispensing of solids and AstraZeneca has who have worked on combined efforts to improve the measurement and prediction of API solubility. Also, The Digital Robot Pharma Fab Workshop will be held in June 2019 at Amsterdam, The Netherlands. This workshop will demonstrate the applications of robotics in the pharmaceutical industry and also introduces the advantages and risks associated with it. The workshop will conduct also includes lectures as well as hands-on training by mockups and live activities presented in the exhibition hall. Thus the growing conferences, workshops, and exhibitions for pharmaceutical robots drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Company Profiles Includes:

ABB

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

Universal Robots

Marchesini Group S.p.A.

DENSO CORPORATION

FANUC CORPORATION

Epson India Pvt Ltd.

SHIBUYA CORPORATION

TRANSCRIPTIC INC.

The global pharmaceutical robots market accounted to US$ 110.85 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 344.40 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific region market is the leading and the largest market among all regions and is expected to grow with CAGR of 14.2%. The growth in the region is driven by the key factors such presence of major market players, high penetration of robotics systems in industries, and growing pharmaceutical industries in this region. In addition, rise in the high penetration of industrial robots in South Korea, Japan, and China, developments in the healthcare systems and industries, presence of leading competitors, growing initiatives in to promote robotics in the region are also some of the factors contributing to the market growth.

Increasing Medical Tourism in Emerging Nations

Research and development (R&D) is an essential and crucial part of the company’s business. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies’ focus on research and development (R&D) to develop new molecules for various therapeutic applications with the greatest medical and commercial potential. The companies invest majorly on the R&Ds with the aim of delivering high quality and innovative products to the market. R&D spending by biopharmaceutical companies has also increased over the years. According to a report of Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the R&D expenditure of the biopharmaceutical companies has increased from US$49.6 billion in 2012 to US$ 58.8 billion in 2015. Therefore, the increasing research and development expenditure in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in order to save the cost and time and to improve the drug discovery process will drive the growth for the pharmaceutical robots market during the forecast period.

Product Insights

In 2018, the traditional robots segment held the largest market share of 75.5% of the pharmaceutical robots market, by product. The traditional robot segment is expected to dominate its market share in 2027 owing to increase in the use of robots in dispensing, sorting, kit assembly, and light machine-tending as well as in more traditional applications associated with packaging and others. However, the Collaborative robots segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 14.2% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.



Strategic Insights

Product launches and partnerships were observed as the most adopted strategy in global pharmaceutical robots industry. For instance, in June 2019, boards of Transcriptic and 3Scan have unanimously approved an agreement to merge companies to combine their considerable engineering capabilities in developing automated systems for chemistry, biology, and tissue analysis. The resulting new company is Strateos. Moreover, in April 2019, Epson Robots, the SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, announced that it had expanded its SCARA robot lineup with the introduction of 4 new robots – the LS3-B, LS6-B, LS10-B, and LS20-B. Thus, such product launches and partnerships are likely to boost up and contribute to the market growth in the coming future.

PHARMACEUTICAL ROBOTS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market – By Product

Collaborative Robots

Traditional Robots Articulated Robots SCARA Robots Delta Robots Cartesian Robots Other Robots



Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market – By Application

Inspection of Pharmaceutical Drugs

Laboratory Applications

Picking and Packaging

Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market – By End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Laboratories

