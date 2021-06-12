Photoacoustic Imaging Market Challenges, Trends, Industry Size, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Forecasts By 2025

Global “Photoacoustic Imaging Market” provides complete attention on major industry drivers, opportunities, challenges, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Photoacoustic Imaging Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The process is analyzed thoroughly with respect to four points Manufacturers, regional analysis, segment by type and segment by applications and the actual process of the whole Photoacoustic Imaging industry.

Photoacoustic imaging (optoacoustic imaging) is a biomedical imaging modality based on the photoacoustic effect. In photoacoustic imaging, non-ionizing laser pulses are delivered into biological tissues (when radio frequency pulses are used, the technology is referred to as thermoacoustic imaging). Some of the delivered energy will be absorbed and converted into heat, leading to transient thermoelastic expansion and thus wideband (i.e. MHz) ultrasonic emission. The generated ultrasonic waves are detected by ultrasonic transducers and then analyzed to produce images. It is known that optical absorption is closely associated with physiological properties, such as hemoglobin concentration and oxygen saturation. As a result, the magnitude of the ultrasonic emission (i.e. photoacoustic signal), which is proportional to the local energy deposition, reveals physiologically specific optical absorption contrast. 2D or 3D images of the targeted areas can then be formed.

The market entry threshold for photoacoustic imaging is very high, and the overall competitive pressure is relatively small. However, the consumer market for optical imaging has not been opened, and only a few institutions of higher learning and research institutions have begun to purchase the equipment and conduct research. However, due to the advanced nature of optical imaging technology, we still have a very positive attitude towards the industry.

Global Photoacoustic Imaging has experienced a rapid development in recent years. With the improving process and reducing cost, Global Photoacoustic Imaging price has been fluctuated in last five years. In the next few years, we estimate the industry growth rate will still increase. We tend to believe that this industry has a promising developing future due to the rapid global economic development.

The global Photoacoustic Imaging market is valued at 42 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 160 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Photoacoustic Imaging market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

