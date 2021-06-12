Population Health Management Market to Witness Huge Growth in 2025 | Key Player Analysis: Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Conifer Health Solutions, LLC., Cigna, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation

Worldwide Population Health Management Market Research To 2025 Is A Specialized And In-Depth Study Of The Population Health Management With A Focus On The World Market Trend. The Report Aims To Provide A Summary Of Worldwide Population Health Management Market With Elaborate Market Segmentation By Product/Application And Geography. The Global Population Health Management Market Is Expected To Witness High Growth During The Forecast Period. New Analysis Report Provides Key Statistics On The Market Standing Of The Key Players And Offers Key Trends And Opportunities In The Market.

Population health management (PHM) is the practice of classifying groups of individuals and helps in maintaining & improving health conditions of these groups. PHM is a patient friendly platform which aids in managing treatment costs by providing better cost efficient alternatives. In addition, the platform also helps the payers and providers to manage risks associated with reimbursement policies. In the recent years, the healthcare system has largely become patient centric. Population health management enables healthcare organizations to provide high quality patient care at low costs. This platform simplifies risk stratification, care coordination, patient communication, and data aggregation for better patient care management.

The rising penetration of IT in the field of healthcare is expected to fuel growth of the market in the coming years. Benefits offered by population health management systems, such as remote patient monitoring, data integration and data storage is expected to be a driving factor in the market. Rising awareness regarding the adoption of better personalized medicine is expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market in the coming years.

Profiles of Key Population Health Management Manufacturing Companies:

1. Siemens Healthcare GmbH

2. Conifer Health Solutions, LLC.

3. Cigna

4. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc

5. Cerner Corporation

6. McKesson Corporation

7. Health Catalyst

8. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

9. ZeOmega

10. Optum, Inc.

The “Global Population Health Management Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the population health management industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global population health management market with detailed market segmentation by component, mode of delivery, and end user. The global population health management market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Based on component, the market is segmented as service and software. The population health management market based on the mode of delivery is segmented as on premise, cloud based, and web based. Based on end users, the market is segmented as healthcare payers, healthcare providers, government bodies, employer groups, and other end users. Healthcare payers are further classified as insurance firms and individual users. Healthcare providers are classified as physicians and hospitals.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global population health management market based on component, mode of delivery, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall population health management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South and Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Also, key Population Health Management Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

2 Key Takeaways

3 Population Health Management Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Population Health Management Market – By Component

3.2.2 Population Health Management Market – By Mode of Delivery

3.2.3 Population Health Management Market – By End User

3.2.4 Population Health Management Market – By Region

3.2.4.1 By Countries

3.3 PEST Analysis

3.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

3.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis

3.3.5 South and Central America- PEST Analysis

4 Population Health Management Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Population Health Management Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Population Health Management Market Overview

5.2 Global Population Health Management Market Forecasts and Analysis (US$ Mn)

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions

