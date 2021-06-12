Potassium Sulfate Market Size & Growth Reach CAGR of 5.32% by 2023 – Key Analysis by Service Type, Industry and Geography

Potassium Sulfate Market research delivers real-world and industry intelligence of the market to support your idea with research-based facts. It provides deep understanding, clarifies diversities of the market to help you decide not only the succeeding strategy but also to achieve the desired market position in Speciality Chemicals sector. This market research is a combined result of inputs from business professionals with awareness, the experience of Potassium Sulfate industry and qualitative and quantitative synthesis of the market.

About Potassium Sulfate

Sulfate of potash (SOP), also known as potassium sulfate (K204), is a premium quality nutrient for the growth of high-value crops. The compound contains 50% potassium and 18% sulfur, which are important plant nutrients. SOP has superior characteristics as compared with potassium chloride or muriate of Potash (MOP).

Market analysts forecast the global potassium sulfate market to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% during the period 2018-2023.

Potassium Sulfate Market Trend, Challenge and Driver: –

Market driver

Rising middle-class population

Market challenge

Fluctuating raw material prices

Market trend

Rising popularity in developing countries

Key vendors operating in Potassium Sulfate market space are-

Compass Minerals

K+S

SQM

Tessenderlo Group

The Mosaic Company

Yara International.

Geographically, the report splits global into the Americas, APAC, EMEA regions.

