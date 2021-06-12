Rfid Market Opportunities, Size, Growth, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis to Reach CAGR of 8.99% in 2023
Rfid Market research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The analysts have presented the various facets of the Rfid market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers. Thus, the data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research.
About RFID
RFID technology uses the electromagnetic signature that accompanies the radio frequency in a specific spectrum to communicate information, which is mostly one way. This process is carried out by the RFID microchip. The reader reads the information from RFID tags, and RFID middleware uses the data to create analytical insights. RFID technology uses the electromagnetic signature that accompanies the radio frequency in a specific spectrum to communicate information, which is mostly one way. This process is carried out by RFID microchip (RFID tag), RFID reader, and RFID middleware components.
Market analysts forecast the global RFID market to grow at a CAGR of 8.99% during the period 2018-2023.
Rfid Market Trend, Challenge and Driver: –
Market driver
- Increasing number of software solution vendors entering the RFID market.
Market challenge
- Upcoming technologies that use magnetic or inductive waves instead of radio waves.
Market trend
- Introduction of cloud-based RFID solutions.
Geographic Segmentation of Rfid Market: –
- North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
- The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Rfid market potential is analyzed for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, demand and present scenarios in Rfid industry. Further, the Rfid market report focuses on global major leading industry players with information.
Key vendors operating in Rfid market space are –
- Datalogic
- Honeywell International
- Zebra Technologies
- Acreo Swedish ICT
- Alien Technology
- Avery Dennison
- Checkpoint Systems
- CipherLab
- CoreRFID
- FEIG ELECTRONIC
- Fujitsu
- GAO RFID
- Impinj
- ORBCOMM
- Quantum Resources
- Mojix
- Mobile Aspects
- Nedap
- RFID4U
- RF Ideas
- Skytron
- JADAK Technologies
- Solstice Medical
- Smartrac
- Stanley InnerSpace
- SATO VICINITY
- TAGSYS RFID
- Terso Solutions
- Tellago
- TIBCO Software
- Tyco Retail Solutions
- Thinfilm
- ThingMagic
- Unitech Electronics
- WaveMark
- Xterprise
The objective of this Rfid market research report is: –
- To provide actionable intelligence alongside the Rfid market size of various segments.
- To detail major factors influencing the Rfid market (drivers, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and other critical issues).
- To determine the geographic breakdown of the Rfid market in terms of detailed analysis and impact.
- To analyze business dimensions with an eye on individual growth trends and contribution of upcoming Rfid market segments.
- To track the competitive landscape of the market.
