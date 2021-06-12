The global RFID Market was valued at USD 16.45 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 31.9billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.36% from 2017 to 2025.

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) is the use of radio waves to read and capture information stored on a tag attached to an object. A tag can be read from up to several feet away and does not need to be within direct line-of-sight of the reader to be tracked.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Installation of RFID in Manufacturing Units for Productivity Improvement

1.2 Increased Usage of Security & Access Control Application

1.3 Increasing Government Initiatives

1.4 High Adoption of RFID Technology in Retail Industry

1.5 Laws for Compulsory Tagging of Anima

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Installation Costs of RFID System

2.2 Device Interoperability

Market Segmentation:

1. Global RFID Market, by Products:

1.1 Tags

1.2 Readers

1.3 Software

2. Global RFID Market, by Tags:

2.1 By Wafer Size

2.1.1 200 nm

2.1.2 300 nm

2.1.3 Others

2.2 By Tag Type

2.2.1 Passive RFID

2.2.2 Active RFID

2.3 By Frequency

2.3.1 Low Frequency

2.3.2 High Frequency

2.3.3 Ultra-High Frequency

2.3.4 Active Ultra-High Frequency

2.4 By Application

2.4.1 Agriculture

2.4.2 Commercial

2.4.3 Transportation

2.4.4 Healthcare

2.4.5 Logistics and Supply Chain

2.4.6 Aerospace

2.4.7 Defense

2.4.8 Retail

2.4.9 Security

2.4.10 Sports

2.5 By Form Factor

2.5.1 Button

2.5.2 Card

2.5.3 Implants

2.5.4 Key Fob

2.5.5 Label

2.5.6 Paper Tickets

2.5.7 Wristband

2.5.8 Others

2.6 By Material

2.6.1 Plastic

2.6.2 Paper

2.6.3 Metal

2.6.4 Glass

2.6.5 Others

3. Global RFID Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Alien Technology

2. Applied Wireless RFID

3. Avery Dennison

4. Caen RFID

5. Checkpoint Systems

6. GAO RFID

7. Globeranger

8. Impinj

9. Invengo

10. Mojix

11. Motorola

12. Nedap

13. NXP Semiconductors

14. Smartrac Technology

15. Thingmagic

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

