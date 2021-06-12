Smart Machines Market Growth, Technological Innovation, Application and Forecast to 2024 | KUKA, IBM, Apple, Google, Clearpath Robotics, Aethon, Cerner, Microsoft

Smart machines have cognitive computing ability and use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms to sense, learn, reason, and interact with humans. They have the ability to leverage on advanced technologies to solve problems accurately and precisely. Expert systems are a concentrated human knowledge module. Influenced by increase in investments in automating processes that were performed mainly by human labor, applications such as life sciences companies, retail, logistics, financial services firms, healthcare, defense, agriculture, and commerce are increasingly adopting these intelligent machine systems to replace human labor, driving the growth of this industry segment in the robotics smart machines market.

Some of the key players of Smart Machines Market:

KUKA, IBM, Apple, Google, Clearpath Robotics, Mobile Industrial Robotics, Aethon, Cerner, Microsoft, Philips Healthcare, Samsung, Narrative Science, McKesson, Elsevier

Global Smart Machines Market Analysis to 2024 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Smart Machines industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Smart Machines Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. Smart Machines Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Expert Systems

Autonomous Robots

Digital Assistants

Other

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Life Sciences

Retails

Logistics

Financial Services Firms

Healthcare

Agriculture

Defense

Other

