Soluble Fibers Global Market 2018: Key Players – Tate and Lyle, DuPont Nutrition and Health, Nexira, INGREDION, TIC Gums
Description
Soluble Fiber is a type of fiber dissolves in water to form a gel-like material. It can help lower blood cholesterol and glucose levels.
Soluble Fiber attracts water and turns to gel during digestion. This slows digestion. Soluble fiber is found in oat bran, barley, nuts, seeds, beans, lentils, peas, and some fruits and vegetables. It is also found in psyllium, a common fiber supplement. Some types of soluble fiber may help lower risk of heart disease.
In 2017, the global Soluble Fibers market size was 1740 million US$ and is forecast to 5700 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Soluble Fibers market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Soluble Fibers in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Soluble Fibers in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Soluble Fibers market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Soluble Fibers include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Soluble Fibers include
Tate and Lyle
DuPont Nutrition and Health
Nexira
INGREDION
Archer Daniels Midland Company
TIC Gums
Taiyo International
Psyllium Labs
Wacker Chemie
Roquette
Market Size Split by Type
Inlin
Oligosaccharides
Resistant Starch
Resistant Maltodextrin
Polydextrose
Beat-glucan
Others
Market Size Split by Application
Functional Food and Beverage
Animal Feed
Pharmaceuticals
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Soluble Fibers market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Soluble Fibers market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Soluble Fibers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Soluble Fibers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Soluble Fibers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
