Sportswear Market Growth & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players forecast to 2023

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Sportswear Market-By Type (Apparel, Footwear), By Sub-Segment (Topwear, Bottomwear, Accessories, Others, Athletic Footwear, Non-Athletic Footwear), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, India, China, Japan).

The global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 5.80% during 2018-2023.The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global sportswear. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Some of the major players operating in the market are Adidas, Nike, Puma, Columbia, Skechers, Under Armour, ASICS Corporation, Dicks’s Sporting Goods and VF Corporation

Athletic Footwear segment contributed maximum revenue in the market and is expected to continue the leadership in the forecast period on the back of rising awareness regarding the rising awareness of health and wellness, prevalence of Athleisure trend in developing nations coupled with increasing number gyms, jogging tracks, fitness clubs. Amidst the Sales Channel, online segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate on the heels of rising internet penetration and number of smartphone users across the globe. Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global sportswear market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust Asia Pacific market include large population base, increasing disposable income coupled with rising health consciousness across the region.

Scope of the Report

Global Sportswear Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023

-By Type-Athletic Apparel, Footwear

-By Sub Type

Topwear

Bottomwear

Accessories

Athletic Footwear

Non-Athletic Footwear

Others

Regional Markets-North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

-Sportswear Market-Size and Growth

-By Type-Athletic Apparel, Footwear

Table of Contents

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Global Sportswear Product Outlook

5. Global Sportswear Market: Growth and Forecast

6. Global Sportswear Market: Segment Analysis

7. North America Sportswear Market: An Analysis

8. Global Sportswear Market Dynamics

9. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10. SWOT Analysis

11. Supply Chain Analysis

12. Company Share Analysis

13. Company Profiles

