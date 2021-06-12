System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Forecast to 2027 – Qualcomm Technologies, Amkor Technology, ASE Group, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, Fujitsu and GS Nanotech

A system in package or SiP is an electronic system which resembles a single integrated circuit and yet incorporates many different integrated circuits in a single package. This technology can integrate an entire electronic subsystem or complete system into a single chip carrier package. SiP technology helps in shortening the design time and significantly reduces the number of components required in a design. Besides, it ensures the performance of all the functions of the system. SiP technology is widely applied in many compact devices such as smartphones, digital music systems, and other electronic systems.

The system in package technology market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing adoption of the SiP technology in processors for graphic cards and real-world gaming. Moreover, demand for durable, compact, and high-speed electronic products in consumer electronics, automotive, and telecommunication further contribute towards the growth of the system in package technology market. However, less customization and high cost hinder the growth of the system in package technology market. Nonetheless, high-frequency gadgets open significant opportunities for the players operating in the system in package technology market during the forecast period.

Top Leading Market Players:

1.Amkor Technology

2.ASE Group

3.ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

4.Fujitsu Ltd.

5.GS Nanotech

6.Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd

7.Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

8.Renesas Electronics Corporation

9.SAMSUNG

10.Toshiba Corporation

The global system in package technology market is segmented on the basis of packaging technology, packaging type, interconnection technique, and end-use industry. Based on packaging technology, the market is segmented as 2D, 2.5D, and 3D. By packaging type, the market is segmented as small outline, flat packages, pin grid arrays, surface mount, and others. On the basis of the interconnection technique, the market is segmented as flip-chip and wire-bond. The market on the basis of the end-use industry is classified as automotive, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, telecommunication, and others.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa).

The report assists in determining and analyzing the Key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key developments in past five years and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from System in Package (SiP) Technology Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for System in Package (SiP) Technology in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the System in Package (SiP) Technology market.

The System in Package (SiP) Technology Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

