Signal generator is a device that is used for testing and produces signals that repeat or non-repeat themselves. Signal generators are mostly used for electronic or electroacoustic devices and for troubleshooting. Signal generators are also known as digital pattern generators, arbitrary waveform generators and function generators. Applications of signal generator can be seen in servicing & repair of electronic equipment, telecommunication, aerospace industry, defense and research & development. Integration of more innovative features in signal generators is expected to create a great demand in the near future.

Market Size and Forecast

The signal generator market, in terms of value, is expected to grow rapidly during the forecasted period at a CAGR of 8.52%. Signal generators with advanced features and greater precision are expected to stimulate the growth of signal generator market over the forecasted period. Signal generator is widely used in many industries such as telecommunication, aerospace, defense, automotive, industrial and electronics manufacturing. Rapid adoption of signal generators with emerging technologies in the above mentioned industries are also expected to drive the market growth of signal generator globally over the forecasted period.

Asia Pacific holds the largest market share in terms of revenue due to the major use of advance technologies like bluetooth and wireless services. Shift of production base from developed economies such as China and India due to low manufacturing cost are also expected to increase the market growth of signal generator in this region over the forecasted period. Arbitrary wave signal generator segment also expected to grow in this region due to the emergence of digital modulation technology.

North America is anticipated to be the fast growing market of signal generators. Due to the high rate of adoption of advance technologies among tech-savvy customers, vendors are able to market the advanced signal generators in this region. This rise in the sale of advanced signal generators is expected to drive the growth of signal generator market in the region over the forecasted period.

Europe is expected to show a lucrative growth during the forecasted period due to increase use of advance communication systems such as Wi-Fi and LTE. Rising number of research & development and manufacturing centers and wide use of wireless services are expected to contribute in the growth of signal generator market over the forecasted period.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global signal generator market includes the following segments:

By Type

Radio frequency signal generators

Arbitrary waveform generators

Audio signal generator

Function generator

Pulse generator

Vector signal generator

By Technology

GSM

Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA)

Wideband Code Division Multiple Access (WCDMA)

Long Term Evolution (LTE)

By Application

Designing

Testing

Manufacturing

Troubleshooting

Repairing

Others

By End-User

Telecommunication

Electronics Manufacturing

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Medical Sector

Education

Others

By Region

Global signal generator market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Manufacturers are trying to develop highly proficient device at lower costs expected to boost the signal generator market growth over the forecasted period. Industrial demand for cutting-edge features and functionality, increase in development of wireless devices and technology innovation are expected to fuel the signal generator market globally over the forecasted period. The rise of new advance technologies such as WiMAX, EDGE, GSM and WCDMA are also expected to rise the market growth of signal generator globally.

Growth and development of telecommunication industry and increasing manufacturing plants across the globe are expected to create plenty of opportunities for signal generator market. Factors such as advanced features, greater precision and functionality of electronic devices are anticipated to drive the market growth of signal generator globally over the forecasted period. Rising strategic alliance with the key manufacturers for communication equipment’s are also anticipated to benefit this market globally. Rising demand for signal generator across various developing countries around the world hike the demand for arbitrary function generator in many applications which further expected to drive the growth of global signal generator market. High import duty and taxes on the raw material which are used in manufacturing of signal generator and the extravagant price of technologies are expected to hamper the growth of signal generator market globally.

