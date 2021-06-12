By Component (Power supply devices, Memory Switches, Hubs, routers, and gateways, Isolators and convertors, Connectors, Controller and processors, Communication interfaces), Standards (IEEE 802.1AS, IEEE 802.1 Qca, IEEE 802.1AS-Rev, IEEE 802.1Qbv, IEEE 802.1 Qci, IEEE 802.1 CB, IEEE 802.1 Qcc, IEEE 802.1Qch, IEEE 802.1 CM), Vertical, and Regional Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Time-Sensitive Networking Market was valued at USD 21.03 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 916.40 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 52.10% from 2017 to 2025.

Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) is a set of standards under development by the Time-Sensitive Networking task group of the IEEE 802.1 working group. TSN provides the three essential elements of precise timing: bounded jitter and latency, and guaranteed bandwidth on a network. Benefits of TSN includes – precisely synchronize devices over the network, eliminating the need for signal-based synchronization methods, network faults can be diagnosed and repaired faster, sub-systems can be integrated more easily, critical and non-critical traffic can be converged in one network.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing opc foundation activities for TSN

1.2 Rising adoption of industrial IoT and industry 4.0 solutions

1.3 Development of IEEE standards for deterministic ethernet

1.4 Growing need for real-time networking for various applications

1.5 Increasing testbed activities by leading players

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Deployment of TSN solutions with existing technologies

2.2 Inability of TSN Standards to Provide Customized Solutio

Market Segmentation:

The Global Time-Sensitive Networking Market is segmented on the component, standards, vertical, and region.

1. By Component:

1.1 Power supply device

1.2 Memory

1.3 Switches

1.4 Hubs, routers, and gateways

1.5 Isolators and convertors

1.6 Connectors

1.7 Controller and processors

1.8 Communication interfaces

2. By Standards:

2.1 IEEE 802.1AS

2.2 IEEE 802.1 Qca

2.3 IEEE 802.1AS-Rev

2.4 IEEE 802.1Qb

2.5 IEEE 802.1 Qci

2.6 IEEE 802.1 CB

2.7 IEEE 802.1 Qcc

2.8 IEEE 802.1Qch

2.9 IEEE 802.1 CM

3. By Vertical:

3.1 Oil & gas

3.2 Power and energy

3.3 Automotive

3.4 Aerospace

3.5 Industrial automation

3.6 Transportation

3.7 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Renesas Electronics Corporation

2. Intel Corporation

3. Cisco Systems, Inc.

4. Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

5. Xilinx, Inc.

6. National Instruments Corporation

7. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

8. Broadcom Limited

9. Testbed Ecosystem

10. TTTech Computertechnik AG

11. Belden Inc.

12. Analog Devices, Inc.

13. Microsemi Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

