Torque Sensor Detailed Market Trends and Analysis segmented by Applications, Future Trends and Growth Prospects to 2023

The Torque Sensor Market is expected to strike a CAGR of 7.82% over the forecast period 2018 to 2023The Torque Sensor Market is further expected to touch a valuation of USD 12.69 Bn by the close of the review period up from USD 8.25 Bn in 2017. These sensors are excessively in demand across the major revenue generating industries such as aerospace, automotive and manufacturing among others. A boom is being observed in the end-user verticals which has been prognosticated to drive the growth of the torque sensor market over the next couple of years.

Torque sensors are used for measuring the torque on rotating systems which include electric motors, engines, crankshafts, and gearboxes. The torque sensors are suited in a wide variety of applications including torsional test machines, motor dynamometers, electric motor testing, fan testing, hydraulic pump testing among others. Automotive is the largest segment in torque sensor market due to need for better fuel efficiency, electrical power steering and condition-based maintenance.

Some of the important players operating in the torque sensor market are Honeywell International (US), ABB (Switzerland), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Messtechnik (Germany), Applied Measurements (UK), Crane Electronics (UK), Kistler Holding (Switzerland), Sensor Technology (UK), Norbar Torque Tools (UK), Hottinger Baldwin and FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology (US). Other key players who contribute towards the development of the global torque sensor market are Datum Electronics Ltd. (UK), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), PCB Piezotronics Inc. (US), and HBM Test and Measurement (US),

In April 2019, China based Forsentek has initiated offering load cell sensors & rotary torque sensors which can be customized for various applications.

In March 2019, Germany based Thun has announced the launch of X-CELL RT torque sensor for e-bikes which senses rotational direction, torque values, and cadence with extreme precision.

In November 2018, TT Electronics Plc, a global manufacturer of electronic components, has announced the launch of SX-4462 Hall effect magnetic non-contact torque sensor. The new addition is a cost-effective and flexible sensor for electronic power steering (EPS) applications.

By type, the global torque sensor market has been segmented into rotary torque sensor and reaction torque sensor. The rotary torque sensor segment is further sub-segmented into contact-based sensing and noncontact-based sensing.

By technology, the torque sensor market has been segmented into surface acoustic wave (SAW), magnetoelastic, optical and strain gauge.

By application, the global torque sensor market has been segmented into automotive, industrial, test & measurement, aerospace & defense and others.

The global market for torque sensor is driven by its accuracy and low cost. The market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of torque sensor market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America). Asia-Pacific is the largest revenue generating segment and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Factors such as increase in production of light vehicles and rising growth in oil and gas and aerospace in countries such as China and India are driving the need for torque sensors. Asia-Pacific is followed by Europe owing to the presence of automotive manufacturers in the region. New standards such as corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) standards are enabling the the development of electric and hybrid vehicles in the region along with improving fuel economy in vehicles, which is driving the demand for torque sensors.

