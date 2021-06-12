Used Truck Global Market 2018: Key Players – DAF, Scania, Kenworth, Volvo, International Used Trucks
Description
A truck is a motor vehicle designed to transport cargo.
In 2017, the global Used Truck market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Used Truck status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Used Truck development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
DAF
Scania
Kenworth
Volvo
International Used Trucks
Freightliner Used Trucks
Peterbilt
Truckworld
MAN
Cummins
Daimler
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Light Truck
Medium-duty Truck
Heavy Duty Truck
Market segment by Application, split into
Construction
Oil & Gas
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Used Truck status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Used Truck development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Used Truck are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Used Truck Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Light Truck
1.4.3 Medium-duty Truck
1.4.4 Heavy Duty Truck
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Used Truck Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Construction
1.5.3 Oil & Gas
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Used Truck Market Size
2.2 Used Truck Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Used Truck Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Used Truck Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 DAF
12.1.1 DAF Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Used Truck Introduction
12.1.4 DAF Revenue in Used Truck Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 DAF Recent Development
12.2 Scania
12.2.1 Scania Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Used Truck Introduction
12.2.4 Scania Revenue in Used Truck Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Scania Recent Development
12.3 Kenworth
12.3.1 Kenworth Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Used Truck Introduction
12.3.4 Kenworth Revenue in Used Truck Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Kenworth Recent Development
12.4 Volvo
12.4.1 Volvo Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Used Truck Introduction
12.4.4 Volvo Revenue in Used Truck Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Volvo Recent Development
12.5 International Used Trucks
12.5.1 International Used Trucks Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Used Truck Introduction
12.5.4 International Used Trucks Revenue in Used Truck Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 International Used Trucks Recent Development
12.6 Freightliner Used Trucks
12.6.1 Freightliner Used Trucks Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Used Truck Introduction
12.6.4 Freightliner Used Trucks Revenue in Used Truck Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Freightliner Used Trucks Recent Development
12.7 Peterbilt
12.7.1 Peterbilt Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Used Truck Introduction
12.7.4 Peterbilt Revenue in Used Truck Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Peterbilt Recent Development
12.8 Truckworld
12.8.1 Truckworld Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Used Truck Introduction
12.8.4 Truckworld Revenue in Used Truck Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Truckworld Recent Development
12.9 MAN
12.9.1 MAN Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Used Truck Introduction
12.9.4 MAN Revenue in Used Truck Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 MAN Recent Development
12.10 Cummins
12.10.1 Cummins Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Used Truck Introduction
12.10.4 Cummins Revenue in Used Truck Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Cummins Recent Development
12.11 Daimler
