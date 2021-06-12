UV Stabilizers Market 2019-2023: Global Market Size & Growth, Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research

Global UV Stabilizers Market 2019-2023 released by 360 Research Reports considers the past, current and future state of the industry while encapsulating modest landscape analysis, manufacturers, marketing strategies, industry effect factor analysis. An unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas has been included to help stakeholders to device and align UV Stabilizers market strategies according to the current and future market. All enterprise profiles of the main players and brands are shown in this research. The report presents the drivers and restrictions of the market that have been explained by SWOT analysis.

Overview of UV Stabilizers Market Report:

The global UV stabilizers market is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period, 2018-2023. Asia-Pacific dominated the global UV stabilizers market in 2017.

Significant Usage in Polymers

The photo degradation of polymers usually occurs during exposure to non-visible UV. This degradation results in the deterioration of physical properties, such as loss of impact strength, changes in color, cracking, loss of elongation, and tensile strength or chalking of the surface. The global polymer industry is majorly driven by the automotive industry and other application industries, such as electrical & electronics, construction, medical, consumer, and industrial. The usage of these polymers in such wide diversified sectors is instrumental in providing the immense demand for the UV stabilizers market.

Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Segment to Dominate the Market

Hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS) are highly effective for the light stabilization of polyolefin (PE, PP, TPO, and TPE), styrenic polymers, polyamides, polyurethanes, polyacetals, adhesives, and sealants. Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) segment represents the largest product type, with more than 70% share of the global UV stabilizers market. Since the packaging is the largest application segment for HALS, the increasing demand for packaging of both food-based and non-food-based products in the Asia-Pacific, North American, and European regions is propelling the market growth.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market Growth

Asia-Pacific led the global UV light stabilizers market in 2017, accounting for more than 50% of the global market. Increasing demand for packaging materials, and coatings for furniture surfaces and automobile parts is fueling the market in this region. A rise in the trend of polyhouse cultivation is also driving the growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

