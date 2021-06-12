Vertical Farming Market Research, Share & Future Analysis During 2018-2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Vertical Farming Market – By Growing System (Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Aquaponics, Others), By Equipment and Offerings (Lighting, Climate Control, Sensors, Growing Supplies, Hydroponics Components, Aquaponics Components), By Application (Commercial, Home Food Production, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Vertical Farming Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The global Vertical Farming market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Factors such as high crop yield, decreasing arable land, increasing demand for foods are believed to offer significant market growth opportunities in the years ahead. Asia Pacific ranks as the fastest growing market led by increasing population in the region.
Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/212
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of vertical farming market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Growing System
– Hydroponics
– Aeroponics
– Aquaponics
– Others
By Equipment & 0fferings
– Lighting
– Climate Control
– Sensors
– Growing Supplies
– Hydroponics Components
– – – Pumps and Irrigation System
– – – Water Filtration System
– – – Others
– Aquaponics Components
– – – Rearing Tank
– – – Settling Basin
– – – Filtration unit
– – – Others
By Farm Products
– Leafy Greens
– Herbs
– Microgreens
– Herbs
– Tomatoes
– Medical Cannabis
– Cucumber
– Strawberry
– Peppers
– Onion
– Fish
– Flowers
– Others
By Application
– Commercial
– Home Food Production
– Others
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as;
– Pentair Plc
– Nelson and Pade Inc.
– Aerofarms
– AmHydro
– Green Life Aquaponics
– American Hydroponics
– Green Sense Farms, LLC
– Aerofarms LLC
– Gotham Greens LLC
– Green Sense Farms LLC
– Other Major & Niche Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities).
Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/vertical-farming-market-2017
Table of Contents:
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Vertical Farming Market
3. Global Vertical Farming Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Vertical Farming Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country
9. Global Vertical Farming Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), (2017-2023)
10. Global Vertical Farming Market Segmentation Analysis, By Growing System
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Growing System
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Growing System
10.4. Hydroponics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5. Aeroponics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.6. Aquaponics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.7. Others Growing System Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11. Global Vertical Farming Market Segmentation Analysis, By Equipment & 0fferings
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment & 0fferings
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Equipment & 0fferings
11.4. Lighting Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5. Climate Control Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6. Sensors Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.7. Growing Supplies Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.8. Hydroponics Components Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.8.1. Pumps and Irrigation System Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.8.2. Water Filtration System Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.8.3. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.9. Aquaponics Components Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.9.1. Rearing Tank Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.9.2. Settling Basin Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.9.3. Filtration unit Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.10. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12. Global Vertical Farming Market Segmentation Analysis, By Farm Products
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Farm Products
12.3. BPS Analysis, By Farm Products
12.4. Leafy Greens Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5. Herbs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.6. Microgreens Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.7. Herbs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.8. Tomatoes Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.9. Medical Cannabis Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.10. Cucumber Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.11. Strawberry Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.12. Peppers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.13. Onion Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.14. Fish Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.15. Flowers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.16. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13. Global Vertical Farming Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
13.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
13.4. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.5. Home Food Production Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14. Geographical Analysis
14.1. Introduction
14.2. North America Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.1. By Growing System
14.2.1.1. Introduction
14.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Growing System
14.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Growing System
14.2.1.4. Hydroponics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.1.5. Aeroponics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.1.6. Aquaponics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.1.7. Others Growing System Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2. By Equipment & 0fferings
14.2.2.1. Introduction
14.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Equipment & 0fferings
14.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Equipment & 0fferings
14.2.2.4. Lighting Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.5. Climate Control Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.6. Sensors Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.7. Growing Supplies Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.8. Hydroponics Components Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.8.1. Pumps and Irrigation System Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.8.2. Water Filtration System Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.8.3. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.9. Aquaponics Components Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.9.1. Rearing Tank Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.9.2. Settling Basin Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.9.3. Filtration unit Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.10. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3. By Farm Products
14.2.3.1. Introduction
14.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Farm Products
14.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Farm Products
14.2.3.4. Leafy Greens Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.5. Herbs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.6. Microgreens Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.7. Herbs Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.8. Tomatoes Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.9. Medical Cannabis Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.10. Cucumber Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.11. Strawberry Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.12. Peppers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.13. Onion Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.14. Fish Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.15. Flowers Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.16. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.4. By Application
14.2.4.1. Introduction
14.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
14.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
14.2.4.4. Commercial Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.4.5. Home Food Production Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.4.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.5. By Country
14.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
14.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
14.2.5.3. U.S. Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.5.4. Canada Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
Continue…
Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/212
About Us:
KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.
Contact Us:
KD Market Insights
150 State Street, Albany,
New York, USA 12207
+1 (518) 300-1215
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com