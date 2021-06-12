The global Vibration Monitoring Market was valued at USD 1.07 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1.87 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.43% from 2017 to 2025.

Vibration monitoring system detects vibration data and automatically determines the machine diagnosis directly on the machine. The machine condition is forwarded to the PLC or to SCADA systems.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Trend of Vibration Monitoring Through Wireless Systems

1.2 Growing demand From Emerging Applications

1.3 Penetration of Smart Factory

1.4 Increasing preference for predictive maintenance

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Additional Cost of Retrofitting Vibration Monitoring Solutions on Existing Machinery

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Vibration Monitoring Market, by Monitoring Process:

1.1 Online

1.2 Portable

2. Global Vibration Monitoring Market, by Offering:

2.1 Hardware

2.1.1 Accelerometers

2.1.2 Proximity Probes

2.1.3 Velocity Sensors

2.1.4 Transmitters

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Software

2.2.1 Data Integration

2.2.2 Diagnostic Reporting

2.2.3 Parameter Calculation

2.3 Services

3. Global Vibration Monitoring Market, by Industry:

3.1 Oil and Gas

3.2 Energy and Power

3.3 Metals and Mining

3.4 Chemicals

3.5 Automotive

3.6 Aerospace and Defense

3.7 Food and Beverages

3.8 Marine

3.9 Pulp and Paper

3.10 Cement

3.11 Railways

3.12 Semiconductor and Electronics

4. Global Vibration Monitoring Market, by System type:

4.1 Embedded Systems

4.2 Vibration Analyzers

4.3 Vibration Meters

5. Global Vibration Monitoring Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Emerson Electric Co.

2. General Electric

3. Honeywell International Inc.

4. National Instruments Corporation

5. SKF AB

6. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

7. Meggitt PLC

8. Schaeffler AG

9. Analog Devices, Inc.

10. Bruel & Kjaer Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

