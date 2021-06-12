Waste to Energy Market, by Technology : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Waste to Energy Market Overview :

The global waste to energy market was valued at $17,271.4 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $27,700.8 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025. Waste to energy (WtE) or energy from waste (EfW) is a process of energy recovery, which involves generating energy in the form of heat or electricity from primary treatment of waste. Most of the waste to energy processes generating electricity through combustion or by producing combustible fuels such as methane, methanol, ethanol, or other synthetic fuels.

The growth of the global waste to energy market is driven by increase in demand for incineration process and rise in public WtE expenditure. Moreover, increase in inclination of consumers toward efficient and ease of WtE conversion techniques, such as incineration, gasification, pyrolysis, and various biological treatments, such as aerobic and anaerobic digestion, are expected to significantly boost the market growth. However, rise in concerns related to the environmental hazards associated with the incineration process is expected to affect the overall market growth in the developed and developing countries. On the contrary, increase in investments in R&D activities to ensure reliability in terms of environmental effects is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the future.

The global WtE market is segmented based on technology and region. Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into thermal and biological. The thermal segment is further segmented into pyrolysis, incineration, and gasification. The incineration technology segment is projected to dominate the thermal waste to energy market during the projected period. Based on region, the waste to energy market is analyzed in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA regions.

Key market players have adopted various market penetration and growth strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, to strengthen their foothold in the market. The profiles of key players provided in this report include Waste Management Inc., Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC, Suez Environment S.A., C&G Environmental Protection Holdings, Constructions industrielles de la Mediterranee (CNIM), China Everbright International Limited, Foster Wheeler A.G., Covanta Energy Corporation, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., and Veolia Environment. The other key players in this market include Ener-G Plc, Highmark Renewable, and EcoCorp.

Waste to Energy Key Market Segments :

By Technology

Thermal

Incineration

Pyrolysis

Gasification

Biological

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

