Web Real-Time Communication Market Growing at a CAGR of 42.8% from 2017 to 2023 | Avaya, Cisco Systems, Polycom, Oracle Corporation, Tokbox , AT&T, Genband, Plivo, Twilio, Quobis, and Apidaze

Web Real-Time Communication Market By Component(Solution(Voice Calling & Conferencing,Video Calling & Conferencing,Message & File Sharing, Social Networking and Gaming), Services), Industry Vertical (BFSI,Retail, IT & Telecom, Public Sector, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Global Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Market size was valued at $812 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $10,367 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 42.8% from 2017 to 2023. WebRTC or Web Real-Time Communication is an assortment of application programming interface (API) and communication protocols that allows real-time peer-to-peer connection through web browser without any need of additional plugins such as Flash or JavaScript. This technology enables easy and cost-effective communication in terms of voice, video, and other data. This technology is in its growth stage, hence, requires extra efforts to create awareness among the various end users. The technology enables video chat, video conferencing, audio call, audio conferencing, text chats, file sharing, gaming, and social networking. WebRTC offers real-time communication at low costs with high performance.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659531/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Polycom, Oracle Corporation, Tokbox Inc., AT&T Inc., Genband, Plivo, Twilio, Quobis, and Apidaze.

The global WebRTC market is segmented based on component, industry vertical, and geography. Based on component, it is bifurcated into solution and services. The solution segment is further fragmented into voice calling & conferencing, video calling & conferencing, message & file sharing, and others (social networking and gaming). Based on industry vertical, the market is divided into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); retail; telecom; public sector; media & entertainment; manufacturing; and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659531/discount

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

In-depth analysis of the global WebRTC market along with its dynamics is provided to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the global WebRTC industry and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the market entry and expansion.

A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables identification of profitable segments for market players.

Detailed analyses of the key players active in the global WebRTC industry and their business strategies are anticipated to assist stakeholders to take informed business decisions.

Profile analyses of leading players that operate in the global WebRTC industry have been provided, which highlight the major developmental strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions, and new product launches adopted by these companies.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WEB REAL TIME COMMUNICATION MARKET, BY COMPONENT

CHAPTER 5 WEB REAL TIME COMMUNICATION MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

CHAPTER 6 WEB REAL TIME COMMUNICATION MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. AVAYA INC.

7.2. AT&T INC.

7.3. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

7.4. GENBAND

7.5. ORACLE CORPORATION

7.6. POLYCOM

7.7. PLIVO

7.8. QUOBIS

7.9. TOKBOX INC

7.10. TWILIO

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012659531/buy/4999

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.