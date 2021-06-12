Wires and Cables Market Estimated to Flourish by 2027 – Belden, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, LEONI AG, LS Cable and System, Nexans S.A. and NKT A/S

The wires and cables are used for transmission of electric and telecommunication signals in domestic and industrial purposes. Different thickness and type of wires and cables are required depending upon the end-use. Thicker cables are used for higher power transmission purposes. Wires are used for domestic purposes such as electronic appliances whereas cables are useful for small and big industries, distribution lines, and transmission lines.

The global wires and cables market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing production of renewable energy and the adoption of smart grid technology. Furthermore, initiatives for upgrading the transmission and distribution systems by government bodies propel the growth of the wires and cables market. However, volatile costs and supply of raw materials are major restraining factors affecting the growth of the wires and cables market. Nonetheless, growing electrification in rural areas of developing nations is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the key players operating in the wires and cables market during the forecast period.

The global wires and cables market is segmented on the basis of voltage range, installation, and industry vertical. Based on voltage range, the market is segmented as up to 1000V, 1000 V-35 kV, 35 kV-230 kV, and above 230 kV. On the basis of the installation, the market is segmented as underground and overhead. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as automotive, aerospace & defense, building & construction, energy & power, IT & telecommunication, oil & gas, and others.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Belden Inc.

2. Fujikura Ltd.

3. Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

4. LEONI AG

5. LS Cable and System Ltd.

6. Nexans S.A.

7. NKT A/S

8. Prysmian Group

9. Southwire Company, LLC

10. Sumitomo Electric Industrial Wire and Cable Inc.

The Wires and Cables Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The Wires and Cables Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

