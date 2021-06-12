Writing a Qualitative Market Research Report: A Step-by-Step Guide to Craft a Strong Piece

A market research report is a piece of writing that presents a lot of information about a certain product. Usually, market research reports are done in order to know the success of a product launch, the effect it has had on consumers, determine any improvements that can be made and many more things. Producing a research report with a qualitative agenda implies that researchers won’t focus on numerical data or evidence to support their research; rather, they use unmeasurable information such as survey and interview responses. Particularly when studying business at school, it is common for market research reports to be assigned.

Therefore, the purpose of this post is to give you a detailed description of the steps to follow in order to write a good qualitative market research report.

Outline the Report in an Adequate Format

The most common way to structure market research reports is as follows: an introduction, research objective, research methods, findings (divided into my main topics), the conclusion, and the appendix. In the research objective, you must state what the aim or what the intention of the study is. Since you will be conducting qualitative methodology through interviews, the findings will need to be organized into different themes that you detect throughout the collection of data. The conclusion will simply be a summary of the whole study, where you will also answer the main research question. If you like, you can write acknowledgments at the end of the paper thanking the interviewees for their time, as well as your supervisor.

Introduction

The introduction of your market research report should include what the research paper is about, what the product research is and to who it is targeted etc. The introduction should give the reader a broad overview of what they can expect to get from reading this research.

Interviews

Depending on what the subject of your research is, plan out the questions for the interviews accordingly. Strive to ask open-ended questions that will help you get an answer for your research. Also, be careful about the group of people you will be interviewing. You want to make sure that the sample of people is relevant and relates to the research topic. For example, if you are researching about a child’s toy, you might want to interview children that use the toy or parents who purchase it for them. However, you would not like to interview people like teenagers or adults that are unfamiliar with the product as they will not give any valuable contributions to the study.

After you have asked however many questions you think are appropriate or enough to answer the research question. Look for common trends or categories within all the interview answers. For example, if many people considered that the toy triggered children’s social skills and creativity, you may want to create a subheading called “Social skills and Creativity” where you will state everything that was said about it. Not only will this serve to organize the content of the interviews a lot better, but it will also help you make the analysis process a lot easier.

Evidence

Market research reports are different than academic research papers. Often, academic research papers require a substantial amount of reading to use as support for any arguments made in the text. However, even though it would still beneficial to include theory or academic reading in a qualitative market research report, these types of papers are backed up by other types of evidence. Often, the most significant evidence that you can include in your report are the quotes that your interviewees had said in the first place. These will help you highlight or confirm any ideas or arguments that you put forward. Direct quotes are the ultimate form of proof as they are the exact words that were said by the person itself. However, make sure to pick the most relevant and meaningful quotes of the lot that represent the idea the best.

Challenges

Before you finish the report, state any ways in which the study might have been disadvantaged or limited. Mention any restraints that your method might have caused a limited success of the report as a whole. For example, you could say that the group of interviewees were entirely unfamiliar with the product, that the questions failed to answer the main research question, or that you did not have enough time to complete all the interviews. Challenges and constraints do not mean that your report is wrong, or will not achieve a good grade. On the contrary, stating the challenges is a crucial part of market research reports that indicate a good level of self-evaluation. In addition, you can also state any suggestions for improvement for further studies around the same topic.

Conclusion

The conclusion – as it has been said above – will contain a summary of what was found during the interviews, and it will answer the main research question. Here, you can also answer whether your methods were actually useful, or any other observations that you think might have worked better for your research.

Proofreading

Proofreading your work is always a good idea. However, after working on it for many hours, it can be something difficult to do as you may overlook mistakes. In this instance, it would be a good idea to contact a professional company for proofreading services. Being composed of trained professionals, you can be sure that your work will be automatically perfected and given the best feedback; hereby getting the best grade possible. All in all, if you don’t have time for editing and proofreading activity, you can always hire a professional team of academic writers from a smart writing service who will take care of your paper online.

The previous article has explained in short sentences the process towards writing a paper such as this. After reading the post, you’ll hopefully feel more prepared to conduct a qualitative market research report in case it is assigned to you in class.