Adhesion Promoters Market Set to Grow according To Forecasts – Key Player 3m Akzo Nobel, Altana, Arkema, Basf Corporation

The Insight Partners provides you with a global analysis on “The Adhesion Promoters Market” and forecast to 2027. The report includes detailed scenario based on Type (Silane, Maleic Anhydride, Titanate and Zirconate, Chlorinated Polyolefins, Non-Chlorinated Polyolefins, Others); Application (Plastics and Composites, Paints and Coatings, Rubber, Adhesives, Metal Substrate, Others); End-user Industry (Automotive and Transportation, Packaging, Consumer Goods, Electronics and Electrical, Others) and Geography.

Adhesion promoters is a special irreversible chemical bonds which is used as coupling agents, modifiers and couplers for improving the adhesive properties between a substrate and coatings. It is used as a primer between the base and the coatings and also as an additive of paints. It possesses a unique physical properties of resistant towards high and low temperature. Some examples of adhesion promoters are titanates, zirconates, silanes, oligomeric silanes, etc. It is mainly used by industries such as automotive, construction, paints, etc.

The global adhesion promoters market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand increasing demand from printing and adhesives industry due to its properties of high versality in curing. Furthermore, Increasing usage in automotive sector due to its resistivity towards temperature is likely to drive the demand for adhesion promoters in the coming years. However, availabilty of substitutes like polymeric adhesion promoters is projected to hinder the growth of adhesion promoters market. Likewise, development and commercialization of green tires for automotive industries may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

The global study on Adhesion Promoters market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

Leading players of the Adhesion Promoters Market profiled in the report include-

1. 3m

2. Akzo Nobel N. V.

3. Altana Ag.

4. Arkema Sa.

5. Basf Corporation

6. Borica Co. Ltd.

7. Byk Additives and Instruments

8. Eastman Chemical Company

9. Evonik Industries Ag.

10. Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

The global adhesion promoters market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end-user industry. On the basis of type the adhesion promoters market is segmented into, silane maleic anhydride, titanate and zirconate, chlorinated polyolefins, non-chlorinated polyolefins and others. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into, plastics & composites, paints & coatings, rubber, adhesives, metal substrate and others. Based on end-user industry, the global adhesion promoters market is segmented into, automotive & transportation, packaging, consumer goods, electronics & electrical and others.

