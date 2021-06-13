Agricultural Inoculants Market Explored In the Latest Research by Key Player BASF SE, Bayer Crop Science, Horticultural Alliance, Monsanto Company, Precision Laboratories

The Insight Partners provides you with a global analysis on “The Agricultural Inoculants Market” and forecast to 2027. The report includes detailed scenario based on Type (Bio-Control Agents, Plant- Resistant Stimulants, Plant Growth promoting Microorganisms); Source (Bacterial Inoculants, Fungal Inoculants, Others); Form (Solid, Liquid, Granular, Others); Crop Type (Food Crops, Cash Crops, Plantation Crops, Fruits and Vegetables, Others); Mode of Application (Seed Inoculation, Soil Inoculatuion, Others) and Geography.

Agricultural inoculants, also known as microbial inoculants, soil inoculants & beneficial microorganisms are used in the form of amendments for soil and plants. They contain some beneficial microbes that deliver nutrients, suppress diseases, and promote plant growth by promoting plant hormone production. Forming a symbiotic relationship for mutual benefits of bio fertilizers and providing the required amount of mineral and nutrients are some of the most advantageous attributes proffered by agricultural inoculants.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

An upsurge in the environmental concerns and costs relating to fertilizers and pesticides drives the growth of the agricultural inoculants market. Rise in demand for food as a result of an increase in population, followed by the limited availability of cultivable l and is also a factor driving the growth in the market. However, unclear legislation and short shelf life of agricultural inoculants restricts the fruitful development of the agricultural inoculants market. Promotional activities regarding organic farming undertaken by government and non-government organizations will bolster the growth of the agricultural inoculants market in the near future.

The global study on Agricultural Inoculants market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

Leading players of the Agricultural Inoculants Market profiled in the report include-

1. Advanced Biological Marketing Inc.

2. BASF SE

3. Bayer Crop Science Ltd.

4. E. I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

5. Horticultural Alliance Inc.

6. Monsanto Company

7. Precision Laboratories, LLC

8. Queensl and Agricultural Seeds Pty. Ltd.

9. Verdesian Life Sciences, LLC

10. Xitebio Technologies Inc.

The global agricultural inoculants is segmented on the basis of type, source, form, crop type, mode of application and geography. On the basis of type the market classify into bio-control agents, plant-resistant stimulants, plant growth promoting microorganisms and others. On the basis of source the market is broken into bacterial, fungal and others. The market on the basis of form is bifurcated into solid, liquid, granular and others. As per crop type the market is segmented into food crops, cash crops, plantation crops, fruits & vegetables and others. Finally, as per mode of application the market is divided into seed inoculatiuon, soil inoculation and others.

