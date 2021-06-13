Air Cargo Market Economic Growth Overview, Competitive Players and Forecast 2027| DHL International GmbH, Lufthansa Cargo AG, FedEx, Emirates, SkyCargo, Cargolux

The global air cargo market valued at US$ 102.00 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 145.20 Bn by 2027.

The services provided by air cargo firms to e-commerce business are data management, real-time tracking, safe transportation, reduced time, and others. There are numerous benefits related to e-commerce and it can get fulfilled if the company deliver to its customer on time. The air cargo plays a key role in the e-commerce ecosystem.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Air Cargo market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects sand portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Air Cargo market’s growth in terms of revenue.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report

DHL International GmbH

Lufthansa Cargo AG

FedEx

Emirates SkyCargo

Cargolux

Cathay Pacific Airways

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

ANA Cargo

EtihadCargo

Zela Aviation The Air Charter Company

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Air Cargo market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Air Cargo market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Air Cargo market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Air Cargo market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

The report segments the global air cargo market as follows:

Global Air Cargo Market – By Type

Air Mail

Air Freight

Global Air Cargo Market – By Service

Express

Regular

Global Air Cargo Market – By End-user

Retail

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Others

