Air Compressor Market Size, Trends, Opportunities & Forecast till 2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Air Compressor Market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global And regional /market. The Air Compressor Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The global Air compressor market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Technological enhancement and development are increasing the energy-efficiency of air compressors which is expected to drive the growth of air compressor market. Besides, continuous industrial development is also resulting in increased demand for air compressor.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of air compressor market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Type
– Stationary Air Compressor
– Portable Air Compressor
By Technology
– Reciprocating
– Rotary
– Screw
– Scroll
– Others
– Centrifugal
By Lubrication
– Oil Filled
– Oil Free
By End User Industry
– Electronic & Electrical
– Home Appliances
– Oil & Gas
– Semiconductor & Electronics
– Food & Beverage
– Others
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as;
– Siemens AG
– Ingersoll Rand
– GE Energy
– Doosan Corporation
– Atlas Copco
– Sullair, LLC
– Gardner Denver, Inc.
– Kaeser Kompressoren
– Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems
– Hubei Teweite Power Technology Company
– Other Major & Niche Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
Table of Contents:
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Air Compressor Market
3. Global Air Compressor Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Air Compressor Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country
9. Global Air Compressor Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10. Global Air Compressor Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Type
10.4. Stationary Air Compressor Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
10.5. Portable Air Compressor Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11. Global Air Compressor Market Segmentation Analysis, By Technology
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology
11.4. Reciprocating Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5. Rotary Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5.1. Screw Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5.2. Scroll Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.5.3. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
11.6. Centrifugal Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12. Global Air Compressor Market Segmentation Analysis, By Lubrication
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Lubrication
12.3. BPS Analysis, By Lubrication
12.4. Oil Filled Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.5. Oil Free Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13. Global Air Compressor Market Segmentation Analysis, By End User Industry
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User Industry
13.3. BPS Analysis, By End User Industry
13.4. Electronic & Electrical Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.5. Home Appliances Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.6. Oil & Gas Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.7. Semiconductor & Electronics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.8. Food & Beverage Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
13.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14. Geographical Analysis
14.1. Introduction
14.2. North America Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.1. By Type
14.2.1.1. Introduction
14.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
14.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type
14.2.1.4. Stationary Air Compressor Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.1.5. Portable Air Compressor Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2. By Technology
14.2.2.1. Introduction
14.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology
14.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology
14.2.2.4. Reciprocating Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.5. Rotary Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.5.1. Screw Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.5.2. Scroll Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.5.3. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.2.6. Centrifugal Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3. By Lubrication
14.2.3.1. Introduction
14.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Lubrication
14.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Lubrication
14.2.3.4. Oil Filled Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.3.5. Oil Free Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.4. By End User Industry
14.2.4.1. Introduction
14.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User Industry
14.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By End User Industry
14.2.4.4. Electronic & Electrical Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.4.5. Home Appliances Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.4.6. Oil & Gas Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.4.7. Semiconductor & Electronics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.4.8. Food & Beverage Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.4.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.5. By Country
14.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
14.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
14.2.5.3. U.S. Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.2.5.4. Canada Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3. Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.1. By Technology
14.3.1.1. Introduction
14.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology
14.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology
14.3.1.4. Reciprocating Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.1.5. Rotary Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.1.5.1. Screw Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.1.5.2. Scroll Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.1.5.3. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.1.6. Centrifugal Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.2. By Lubrication
14.3.2.1. Introduction
14.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Lubrication
14.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Lubrication
14.3.2.4. Oil Filled Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.2.5. Oil Free Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.3. By End User Industry
14.3.3.1. Introduction
14.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User Industry
14.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By End User Industry
14.3.3.4. Electronic & Electrical Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.3.5. Home Appliances Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.3.6. Oil & Gas Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.3.7. Semiconductor & Electronics Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.3.8. Food & Beverage Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.3.9. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.4. By Country
14.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
14.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
14.3.4.3. Germany Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.4.5. France Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.4.6. Italy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.4.7. Spain Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.4.8. Russia Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
14.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023
