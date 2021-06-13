Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market Grow at 5.3% CAGR to 2023 | A10 Networks, Citrix Systems, F5 Networks, Array Networks, Brocade Communications Systems, Dell, Barracuda Networks, Fortinet

Global Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market by Deployment Type (SoftwareVirtual and Hardware), by Enterprise Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises) and by End Users (Retail, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Government, and Others)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

An application delivery controller (ADC) is a computer networking device. It is used as a part of an application delivery network (ADN) in a datacenter.

The demand for application delivery controllers is on an increase due to various development and reforms such as online banking in financial sector. The global application delivery controllers market was valued at $2,941 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $4,191 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659267/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: A10 Networks Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Array Networks, Inc., Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., and KEMP Technologies Inc.

At present, developments in the field of software-based and virtual ADC platforms provide more deployment flexibility, specifically in cloud services, and virtual environments. Moreover, the increase in workload distribution utilizing ADCs is one of the significant factors that boosts the growth of the ADC market. However, the increase in network complexity due to cloud applications act as a challenge in the growth of the application delivery controllers market.

The Global Application Delivery Controllers market is segmented based on deployment type, enterprise size, end users, and geography. Based on deployment type, the ADC market is divided into software/virtual and hardware. Based on enterprise size, it is classified into SMEs and large enterprises. Based on end users, the market is categorized into retail, IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, government, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659267/discount

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of industry to identify the potential investment pockets.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the application delivery controllers market are provided in the report.

Porter’s Five Forces model helps analyze the potential buyers & suppliers and the competitive sketch of the market, which is expected to guide the market players to develop strategies accordingly.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 GLOBAL APPLICATION DELIVERY CONTROLLERS MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL APPLICATION DELIVERY CONTROLLERS MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL APPLICATION DELIVERY CONTROLLERS MARKET, BY END USERS

CHAPTER 7 GLOBAL CASE PACKERS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 8 COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. A10 NETWORKS, INC.

8.2. F5 NETWORKS, INC.

8.3. ARRAY NETWORKS, INC.

8.4. CITRIX SYSTEMS INC.

8.5. BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS, INC.

8.6. DELL INC.

8.7. FORTINET INC.

8.8. BARRACUDA NETWORKS INC.

8.9. KEMP TECHNOLOGIES INC.

8.10. CISCO SYSTEMS INC.

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012659267/buy/4999

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: sale[email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.