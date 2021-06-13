Automotive Electronic Brake System Market Business Overview, Challenges, Opportunities, Trends and Market Analysis By 2023

Summary

Global Automotive Electronic Brake System Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis: By Technology (Brake Assistance, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Electronic Stability Control, Anti-lock Braking Systems), Component, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, Region – Forecast Till 2023

Automotive Electronic Brake System Market Highlights

Electronic braking system provides reduction in the response and build-up times in brake cylinders and effectively reduces braking distance by several meters, Electronic braking system integrated with ABS function ensures driving stability and steerability throughout the braking procedure. Increasing sale of vehicle in countries like India and China is expected to fuel the demand for electronic braking system during the forecast period. EBS is an efficient braking system that reduces vehicle weight and improves vehicle efficiency when compared to conventional braking options. However, requirement of high initial investment in development of electronic braking system is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Global Automotive Electronic Brake System market include Advics Group (US), Autoliv Inc. (Sweden), Knorr Bremse AG (Germany), Robert Bosch GMBH (Germany), Wabco Holdings Inc. (US), ZF TRW Automotive (US), Continental AG (Germany), Delphi Automotive Plc (US), Denso Corporation (Japan), Haldex AB (Sweden), are among others.

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global automotive electronic brake system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America held largest market share in 2017. Factors like recent government regulation and initiatives to improve vehicle safety and presence of leading automobile manufacturers in this region is expected to drive the market in this region. US is expected to lead the automotive electronic brake system market in North America region. Rising demand for advanced safety systems in vehicles is expected to drive the demadn for automotive electronic brake system in the US. Europe is expected to hold the substantial market share during the forecast period. The growth in the production and sale of vehicles and increasing demand for advanced saftey features are the factor driving the automotive electronic brake system market in Europe region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period. Presence of strict safety norms and firm government regulations towards vehicle safety in countries like Japan, South Korea, China are expected to drive the Automotive Electronic Brake System growth in Asia-Pacific region. China with its tremendus vehicle production and sales and is expected to hold the prominent markrt share in Asia-Pacific region. The demand for automotive electronic brake system in Rest of the World region is driven by the increasing GDP of the countries and rising demand of passenger automobiles.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global automotive electronic brake system market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global diesel particulate filter system market by vehicle type, technology, component, sales channel, and regions.

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicles

By Technology

Brake Assistance

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Electronic Stability Control

Anti-lock Braking Systems

By Component

Sensors

Actuators

Control Units

Others

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

