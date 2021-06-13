Automotive Power Distribution Block Market To Make Great Impact In Near Future By 2025 Eaton  , Lear  , Sumitomo Electric , TE Connectivity  , Yazaki , Littelfuse  , Leoni  , Furukawa , Horiba , Mersen  , PKC  ,Minda  , Draxlmaier  MTA  ,Truck-Lite

Global automotive power distribution block market is valued approximately at USD 6.1 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.1% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Growing adoption of vehicle electronic functions that requires efficient, flexible and reliable power distribution system are promoting the growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to International Trade Association (ITA) automobile output is expected to reach 30 million units by 2020 and 35 million by 2025. Growing automotive sector is expected to increase the adoption of vehicle electronic functions that require efficient power distribution system.

On the basis of segmentation, the automotive power distribution block market is segmented into type, vehicle type, electric vehicle and off-highway vehicle. by Type segment includes hardwired and configurable by Component segment is divided into can, fuse, relay, and others by vehicle Type segment is further classified into passenger cars, LCV and HCV by electric vehicle includes battery electric vehicle (BEV), HEV and PHEV and by Off-Highway vehicle. Type segment is further divided into agricultural tractors and construction equipment. The configurable power distribution box is estimated to be the fastest growing segment owing to its capability of combining microcontrollers, relays, fuses and multiple circuit board and fret layers.

The regional analysis of global automotive power distribution block market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Top Key Players of this Report

Eaton , Lear , Sumitomo Electric , TE Connectivity , Yazaki , Littelfuse , Leoni , Furukawa , Horiba , Mersen , E-T-A , Schurter , PKC ,Minda , Draxlmaier

MTA ,Truck-Lite , Kissling Elektrotechnik , Curtiss-Wright

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

– Hardwired

– Configurable

By Component:

– Can

– Fuse

– Relay

– Others

By Vehicle Type:

– Passenger Cars

– LCV

– HCV

By Electric Vehicle:

– Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

– HEV

– PHEV

By Off-Highway Vehicle Type:

– Agricultural Tractors

– Construction Equipment

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Global Automotive Power Distribution Block Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Global Automotive Power Distribution Block Market Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global Automotive Power Distribution Block Market, By Type

Chapter 6. Global Automotive Power Distribution Block Market, By Component

Chapter 7. Global Automotive Power Distribution Block Market, By Vehicle Type

Chapter 8. Global Automotive Power Distribution Block Market, By Electric Vehicle

Chapter 9. Global Automotive Power Distribution Block Market, By Off-Highway Vehicle Type

Chapter 10. Global Automotive Power Distribution Block Market, by Regional Analysis

