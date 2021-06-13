Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.1% to reach $1365.9 million by 2023

The Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market is accounted for $318.6 million in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.1% to reach $1365.9 million by 2023. AUVs for carrying out vigorous research, growing importance of more reliable security measures worldwide and increasing demand for AUVs in environmental protection, military & defense and oil & gas sectors are driving the market growth. However, high costs of operations and challenges associated with technical accuracy and communication protocols are hindering the market growth.

Some of the key players in Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles market are Kongsberg Maritime, Teledyne Gavia ehf., ECA Group, Saab AB, Fugro, ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH, L3 OceanServer, Hydromea SA, International Submarine Engineering Ltd., Bluefin Robotics, Lockheed Martin Corporation and Boston Engineering Corporation.

Get sample copy of report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00016017

Based on technology, Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCPS) provides high quality accurate and unbiased data, and it has the classical advantages of acoustic Doppler systems including insensitivity to biofouling and no moving or protruding parts. Typical applications include shallow water oceanography (< 100 m water depth), harbor monitoring, and scientific studies in rivers, lakes, and channels. It can be deployed in small, low cost bottom frames, on a mooring rig, on a moored surface buoy or on any other fixed structure.

North America is the largest market due to the increasing adoption of AUVs for military & defense applications in the US. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to rising need for energy, along with the high GDP growth rate.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00016017

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market, By Technology

6 Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market, By Payload

7 Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market, By Type

8 Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market, By Application

9 Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.premiummarketinsights.com