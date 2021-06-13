Banking Software Market 2019-2025 Leading Companies- IBM, Oracle, SAP, TCS, Infosys and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Banking Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Banking Software Market



In 2018, the global Banking Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Banking Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Banking Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Tata Consultancy Services Limited.

Infosys Limited

Capgemini

Accenture.

NetSuite Inc.

Deltek, Inc.

Misys

Microsoft Corporation

Comarch

Temenos Group

Sopra Banking

Turnkey Lender

Strategic Information Technology

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Core Banking Software

Multi-Channel Banking Software

BI software

Private Wealth Management Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Risk Management

Information Security

Business Intelligence

Training and Consulting Solutions

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Banking Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Banking Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



