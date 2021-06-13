Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Forecast to Reach CAGR 11.1% Between 2018-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Bariatric Surgery Devices Market – By Procedure (Sleeve Gastrectomy, Rolux-En-Y Gastric Bypass Surgery, BPD/DS Weight-Loss Surgery, Adjustable Gastric Band, Intragastric Balloon Surgery, Others), By Devices (Surgical Stapler, Gastric Band, Gastric Balloon, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Clinics) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Bariatric Surgery Devices Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global bariatric surgery devices market is expected to mask a CAGR of 11.1% during the projected period. The bariatric surgery devices market is expected to grow on the back of rising obese population across the globe. Rising occurrence of bariatric surgery across all regions is expected to augment the growth of global bariatric surgery device market in future.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of bariatric surgery devices market with respect to following sub-markets

By Procedure

– Sleeve Gastrectomy

– Rolux-En-Y Gastric Bypass Surgery

– BPD/DS Weight-Loss Surgery

– Adjustable Gastric Band

– Intragastric Balloon Surgery

– Others

By Devices

– Surgical Stapler

– Gastric Band

– Gastric Balloon

– Others



By End User

– Hospitals

– Ambulatory Surgery Centers

– Clinics

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

– Johnson and Johnson

– Allergan Inc.

– Medtronic

– Ethicon

– Intuitive Surgical Inc.

– ReShape Lifesciences

– Healio

– Obalon

– Mediflex Surgical Products

– Other Prominent Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, and recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities).

Table of Contents:



Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market

3. Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Segmentation Analysis, By Procedure

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Procedure

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Procedure

10.4. Sleeve Gastrectomy Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Rolux-En-Y Gastric Bypass Surgery Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. BPD/DS Weight-Loss Surgery Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.7. Adjustable Gastric Band Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.8. Intragastric Balloon Surgery Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.9. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Segmentation Analysis, By Device

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Device

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Device

11.4. Surgical Stapler Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Gastric Band Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. Gastric Balloon Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.7. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Segmentation Analysis, By End User

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User

12.3. BPS Analysis, By End User

12.4. Hospitals Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5. Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.6. Clinics Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1. By Procedure

13.2.1.1. Introduction

13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Procedure

13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Procedure

13.2.1.4. Sleeve Gastrectomy Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.5. Rolux-En-Y Gastric Bypass Surgery Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.6. BPD/DS Weight-Loss Surgery Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.7. Adjustable Gastric Band Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.8. Intragastric Balloon Surgery Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.9. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2. By Device

13.2.2.1. Introduction

13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Device

13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Device

13.2.2.4. Surgical Stapler Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.5. Gastric Band Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.6. Gastric Balloon Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.7. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3. By End User

13.2.3.1. Introduction

13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User

13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By End User

13.2.3.4. Hospitals Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.5. Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.6. Clinics Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4. By Country

13.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.2.4.3. U.S. Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4.4. Canada Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3. Europe Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1. By Procedure

13.3.1.1. Introduction

13.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Procedure

13.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Procedure

13.3.1.4. Sleeve Gastrectomy Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.5. Rolux-En-Y Gastric Bypass Surgery Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.6. BPD/DS Weight-Loss Surgery Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.7. Adjustable Gastric Band Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.8. Intragastric Balloon Surgery Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.9. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2. By Device

13.3.2.1. Introduction

13.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Device

13.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Device

13.3.2.4. Surgical Stapler Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.5. Gastric Band Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.6. Gastric Balloon Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.7. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3. By End User

13.3.3.1. Introduction

13.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User

13.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By End User

13.3.3.4. Hospitals Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.5. Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.6. Clinics Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4. By Country

13.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.3.4.3. Germany Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.5. France Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.6. Italy Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.7. Spain Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.8. Russia Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4. Asia Pacific Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1. By Procedure

13.4.1.1. Introduction

13.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Procedure

13.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Procedure

13.4.1.4. Sleeve Gastrectomy Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.5. Rolux-En-Y Gastric Bypass Surgery Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.6. BPD/DS Weight-Loss Surgery Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.7. Adjustable Gastric Band Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.8. Intragastric Balloon Surgery Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.9. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.2. By Device

13.4.2.1. Introduction

13.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Device

13.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Device

13.4.2.4. Surgical Stapler Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.2.5. Gastric Band Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.2.6. Gastric Balloon Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.2.7. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.3. By End User

13.4.3.1. Introduction

13.4.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By End User

13.4.3.3. BPS Analysis, By End User

13.4.3.4. Hospitals Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.3.5. Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.3.6. Clinics Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue…



