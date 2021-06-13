Burglar Alarm Market 2019-2023: Industry analysis and forecast

Burglar Alarm Market Research Report, System & Hardware (System & Hardware, Remote Terminal Unit, Alarm Sensors, Central Monitoring Receiver), End-User (Small and Medium Enterprises, Residential) — Global Forecast till 2023

The global burglar alarm market is anticipated to expand at a 5.8% CAGR from 2019 to 2023 (forecast period), according to the latest report by Market Research Future (MRFR). Burglar alarms are devices deisgned to enforce and safeguard the security of homes and industrial properties. It can detect unwarranted intrusion or trespassing of personnel and prevent theft.

The burglar alarm market is expected to accrue good returns over the forecast period thanks to popularity of smart homes and adoption of smartphones and smart devices. The ability to get warnings regarding intrusions on the smartphone via a mobile phone application is anticipated to spike up the adoption of alarms. In addition, policy discounts for installing security alarms is likely to entice customers in the long run. But false alarms can pose a challenge to the market. But this can change soon with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) outlining new guidelines to prevent false alarms. To avoid the recent debacle of Hawaii’s false missile alert, the FCC has changed the alert system which require two people to send out alerts or warnings.

Report Overview

The report covers the latest trends affecting the market to provide the most accurate forecasts and predictions. By correlating the historical data with key market dynamics, our analysts can make highly astute projections. MRFR’s report includes a thorough analysis of the global burglar alarm market segmented by system & hardware, end-user, and region. Trends and opportunities are highlighted coupled with the market share of companies as well as their valuation in the market. It analyzes new revenue sources for players and outlines the various strategies implemented by players.

Segment Overview

The global burglar alarm market is segmented by system & hardware, end-user, and region. System & hardware discussed in the report include central monitoring receiver, remote terminal unit, and alarm sensors. The alarm sensor segment is further segmented into door/window sensors and motion detector sensors.

End-users in the market include residential and small & medium enterprises. Increasing demand for heightened security levels in residential complexes, industrial complexes, and commercial buildings is bound to increase the applications of burglar alarms.

The segments covered in the report are analyzed with respect to four major regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW), with respective country-level market sizing. The definition and advantages of “burglar alarm” are outlined in the report for a comprehensive understanding of the market. The report discusses in detail the various players and their respective strategies to enhance their value chain.

Research Methodology

At MRFR, our research analysts conduct a thorough objective analysis of the market when creating market reports by adhering to a rigorous set of standards which allow a truly comprehensive view of the market. Use of primary research strategies such as interviews with top-level decision makers of various leading companies in the relevant market combined with secondary research provides a thorough analysis of past and present trends in a forward-looking manner. Additionally, market size estimation and validation use both top-down & bottom-up approaches to obtain data from the demand and supply-side. Credible resources are employed to assist analysts to understand the nuances of market factors with consistency. Competent data analysts use strong analytical tools to ascertain accurate analysis of very relevant parameters in an effort to provide clients with a conclusive and dependable view of the future.

Market Opportunity

Mobile and smartphone application-based burglar alarm systems are gaining traction owing to its demand in walled and gated communities. The spike in crimes has caused concern among residents and caused a surge in purchase of security solutions. Owners can get alerts in case of any trespassing noticed within the premises or surroundings.

The latest burglar alarms are Wi-Fi based instead of relying on Bluetooth. Furthermore, it can provide no indication to guests and make them uncomfortable in unknown settings. Such systems can be deployed easily with minimum capital investment and long-time benefits for the customer.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the Burglar Alarm Market include Inovonics Wireless Corporation (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Aeon Systems Inc. (U.S.), Assa Abloy Group (Sweden), Johnson Controls (U.S.), Napco Security Technologies (U.S.), Securitas AB (Sweden), Interlogix (U.S.), Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), ADT LLC dba ADT Security Services (U.S.), Banham Group (U.K.), and RISCO Group (U.K.). These players are offering wired and wireless solutions to attract a wider range of consumers.

The report offers comprehensive profiles on security alarm solution providers and assesses their current standing in the market. Company history coupled with annual turnover, profit margins, segmental share, SWOT analysis, growth strategies, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities, and latest R&D initiatives are discussed in granular detail.

Analysis Period

Base Year – 2017

Projection Period – From 2019 to 2023

Market Denomination – USD Billion

Conversion Rate – Considered as per the respective financial years

For the scope of research, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global burglar alarm market.

System & Hardware

Central Monitoring Receiver

Remote Terminal Unit

Alarm Sensors Motion Detector Sensors Door/Window Sensors



End-user

Small and Medium Enterprises

Residential

Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe The U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Rest-of-the-World

Regional Outlook

The global burglar alarm market covers the latest trends and upgrades of security solutions in Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

The North America market is touted to experience heavy demand owing to the need in residential and industrial buildings. Stringent government policies and advances in technology are expected to expedite the regional growth over the forecast period. Adoption of high security technology to safeguard valuable data and emphasis on critical infrastructure protection are other factors likely to augur market demand.

The APAC burglar alarm market is predicted to experience a robust growth rate during the forecast period owing to a sharp rise witnessed in infrastructural projects. The urgency of economies such as India and China to establish themselves on a global platform by building smart cities and being a safe place for tourism is likely to drive market growth. Japan accounted for nearly USD 188.17 million in 2017. Its growth can expand at a 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

