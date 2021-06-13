Business Process as a Service BPaaS Market PEST Analysis by 2027 with Top Companies – Accenture, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Fujitsu, Genpact, IBM, Oracle, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Wipro

Market Report Titled ” Business Process as a Service BPaaS Market Research Report – Forecast to 2027″ is a Specialist Examination Report Explores the Market by Research Methodology, Segmentation, Key Players, and Major Region Globally .

The Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) is offered by companies to assist businesses to enable BPO over mobile platforms while reducing labor count through automation. The BPaaS model is accessible through internet-based technologies. Advancements in technologies including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning has led to robust adoption of the service by the enterprises in developed as well as developing nations. BFSI companies are increasingly adopting the services for the optimization of their business processes.

The BPaaS market is anticipated to witness optimal growth in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as a growing need for cost-effective IT infrastructure and data accessibility coupled with increasing adoption of cloud-based services among industries. Furthermore, the surging demand for business process analytics is expected to propel the market growth. However, cybersecurity threats may hamper the growth of the BPaaS market. Nonetheless, the growing adoption of cloud computing in the developing countries is likely to offer growth opportunities to the players operating in the BPaaS market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Accenture PLC

Capgemini SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Fujitsu Limited

Genpact

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

Wipro Limited

The global BPaaS market is segmented on the basis of offerings, application, deployment, and end user industry.

The global BPaaS market is segmented on the basis of offerings, application, deployment, and end user industry. Based on offerings, the market is segmented as professional service and managed service. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as finance and accounting, analytics and reporting, digital asset management, supply chain management, and others. By deployment, the market is segmented as on premise and cloud. The market on the basis of the end user industry is classified as BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, healthcare and pharmaceutical, and others.

The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Business Process as a Service BPaaS Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

