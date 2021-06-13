Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Call Center Outsourcings Global Market 2018: Key Players – Aditya Birla Minacs, Atento, Concentrix, Conduent, Convergys Corporation

Press Release

Call Center Outsourcings Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Call Center Outsourcings -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023” To Its Research Database

Call centers are the business consulting services where expert agents answer calls from the customers etc. The customers could call an organization before, during or after they purchase a product and this could be for their diverse needs.
In 2017, the global Call Center Outsourcings market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Call Center Outsourcings status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Call Center Outsourcings development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Aditya Birla Minacs 
Atento 
Concentrix 
Conduent 
Convergys Corporation 
Datacom Group 
DialAmerica 
Firstsource 
Focus Services 
Genpact 
InfoCision Management Corporation 
Inktel Direct 
iQor 
NCO Group 
One World Direct 
Qualfon 
Sitel 
Sykes Enterprises 
SupportSave 
Tech Mahindra 
Teleperformance 
Televerde 
TeleTech 
TELUS International 
Transcom WorldWide 
Ubiquity Global Services 
United Nearshore Operations 
WNS Global Services 
Webhelp

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Inbound Call Services
Outbound Call Services
Others

Market segment by Application, split into 
BFSI
Retail
Government
IT & Telecommunication
Defense Aerospace & Intelligence
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Call Center Outsourcings status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Call Center Outsourcings development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Call Center Outsourcings are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

