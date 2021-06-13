Cannabis Market 2019 Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand 2024

The “Cannabis Market“ Report offers Professional vision to conclude and study the market size, market share, and competitive backgrounds. The research is derived through primary and secondary data sources and it includes both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Cannabis Market based on top players, present, past and futuristic data which will offer as a profitable guide for all Cannabis Market competitors. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

Market Overview

– The cannabis market was valued at USD 14.5 billion in 2018, and it is projected to reach 89.1 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 37% during the forecast period.

– The drivers identified in the market are medicinal properties of cannabis, increasing legalization of cannabis, and increasing advances in genetic development and intellectual property of cannabis.

– The restraints identified in the market are illegal product in various countries, higher stress on water and sustainable agriculture, strict regulations against usage of cannabis, and strong competition with conventional treatment and traditional drugs.

Scope of the Report

Cannabis is a tall plant with a stiff upright stem, which is used as a drug and is being legalized for its medical usage. The report contains an analysis of the various parameters of the cannabis market. The study includes the major types of cannabis popular in the market and their market shares. The report presents wide-range analysis of the market share, size, and trends in the cannabis market. The market operates at B2C level, and market sizing has been done at the consumer level.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Legalization of Cannabis is Driving the Market

Medicinal cannabis accounts for the majority share of the cannabis market, when segmented on the basis of usage. Many countries have legalized the usage of cannabis for medicinal purposes. Many countries, where cannabis has been legalized, have a large adult population aged 50 and above. This increases the demand for medicinal cannabis, as the affinity of getting sick with chronic diseases increases after 50 years. Many countries, like the United States and Chile, have legalized the usage of cannabis for medicinal purposes; but the sale is illegal in these countries, and hence, cannabis is mostly donated between two organizations on a non-profit basis and strictly for usage in medical practices.

North America Dominates the Market

The cannabis market was valued at USD 14.5 billion in 2018 and it is projected to reach 89.1 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 37% during the forecast period. The growth rate can be attributed to the fact that various countries are now legalizing the usage of cannabis for medical purposes and various states in the US are legalizing the usage of cannabis for recreational purposes as well. North America accounts for more than 95% of the cannabis market, with the US alone making up more than 90% share of the North American market.

Competitive Landscape

In the cannabis market, companies are very active and are constantly involved in acquiring shares and developing new products to attract a larger portion of consumers toward their products. Companies in the United States and Canada are focusing more on acquiring licenses for the production and trade of cannabis-based products. They are also involved in the development of food products containing cannabis, which is the preferred mode of consumption by the consumers.

Cannabis Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2024. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Cannabis Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2024 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Cannabis market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Cannabis market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Cannabis market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Cannabis market

To analyze opportunities in the Cannabis market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Cannabis market report:

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Cannabis Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Cannabis trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Cannabis Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Cannabis Market

